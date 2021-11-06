Lady Topper Tennis announces spring schedule for 2022





Interview with HC Davis|Online schedule BOWLING GREEN, Ky. WKU Tennis has announced its spring schedule for 2022, featuring a total of 25 doubles games leading up to the Conference USA Championship in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Lady Toppers kick off the season on January 17 with a road race in Bellarmine. Note that the team has 16 home games and three regular C-USA games on the slate. Warren County’s Construction of Indoor Tennis Facility at Nearby Michael Buchanon Park Has Allowed Head Coach Greg Davis to schedule many home games earlier in the season. “We are very excited about our schedule release. We have 16 home games and the opening of the new indoor facility has a lot to do with that,” Davis said. “There’s a tremendous amount of excitement in the team and tennis in general in the community right now.” In three fall events, the Samford Round Robin, Butler Invitational, and UC/Pam Whitehead Invitational earned WKU 26-22 overall in singles and a 10-12 record in doubles. After the turn of the year, the Lady Toppers return to the organized team training sessions in preparation for the spring season. “I think there’s a lot of excitement with the program right now. We’ve had some really good results in the three tournaments we’ve played in the fall,” Davis said. “Tennis is a game of momentum and I feel like we’ve really set the table to carry that momentum into January.” WKU closed the 2021 spring campaign with an overall record of 7-14. The Lady Toppers finished the season with five wins in the team’s last nine games, including a three-game win streak during that period. The team returns four letter winners Laura Bernardos , Alexis Cramer , Samantha Martinez and Cora-Lynn from Dungern go along with newcomers Sofia Wit , Paola Cortez , Rachel Hermanova and Taylor Shaw . 2022 WKU Lady Topper Tennis Spring Schedule (times CT) January 17 at Bellarmine – 1pm

January 23 vs. UT Martin – 1pm

January 30 vs. Lips Comb – 1:30 PM

February 5 vs. Austin Peay – 1:00 PM

February 6 vs. IUPUI – 1:00 PM

February 11 vs. Northern Kentucky – 6:30 PM

February 12 vs. Samford – 1:00 PM February 13 in Kentucky – 4 p.m.

February 19 vs. Ball State – 1:00 PM

February 20 vs. North Alabama – 1:00 PM

February 27 vs. UT Chattanooga – 1:00 PM

February 27 vs. Tennessee State – 6:00 PM

March 5 vs. SIU Edwardsville – 1:00 PM

March 6 vs. Belmont – 1:00 PM

March 12 vs. Murray State – 1:00 PM March 14 at UAB* – 1pm

March 16 in Alabama State – 1:00 PM

March 17 at Alabama A&M – 1pm

March 19 vs. Eastern Illinois – 1:00 PM

March 19 vs. Tennessee State – 6:00 PM March 25 at Butler – 2 p.m. March 26 vs. Illinois-Chicago – 1:00 PM (Indianapolis, Ind.) April 2 in Dayton (DH) – 1pm

Apr 9 vs. Middle Tennessee* – 1:30 PM April 16 at Marshall* – 1pm April 21-24 – USA Championship Conference (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

