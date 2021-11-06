High school students banned from hockey games after brutally taunting a goalkeeper





The entire student body of a Pennsylvania junior-senior high school has been banned from participating in classmates’ hockey games after some students chanted sexually explicit vulgarities at a visiting team goalkeeper, the team’s only female player. During a hockey game last week between the Armstrong River Hawks and the Mars Fighting Planets, some Armstrong Junior-Senior High School students began singing. inappropriate and foul language at the Mars goalkeeper, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. On Thursday, the league announced that Armstrong students will not be allowed to attend games for the rest of the season, including during the playoffs. Providing a safe environment for member associations and players to participate in interscholastic hockey will always be the primary goal of the PIHL, the league said in a statement. Any actions by spectators that endanger or violate the ability of players to participate in interscholastic hockey in a safe environment will not be tolerated. The ban, which originally applied to students in grades nine through 12, was later extended to seventh and eighth graders, the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, which oversees the facility where the game was played, said in a statement Thursday. .

Kirk Lorigan, principal of a high school in Armstrong, told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the students leading the chant were subject to proper school discipline, but he did not specify exactly what actions were taken. Neither Mr. Lorigan nor Mike Cominos, another Armstrong director, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, could be immediately reached for comment Friday. The board of directors of the Mars Hockey Club called the incident completely unacceptable on Friday. We hope that the attention this incident has drawn will shed light on the issues facing our female athletes that should not be tolerated and that this attention will help eliminate this type of behavior from our sport, the board said in a statement. . The board refused to reveal the identities of the keepers to protect its safety. In addition to banning Armstrong students from attending games, the league also required the school to provide a facility member or administrator to attend every home and away game to monitor and report inappropriate behavior.

In Western Pennsylvania, high school hockey is not sponsored by a school, but a club sport, run by parents and boosters at each school. Armstrong is the only school in the league that is currently required to have a faculty member attend. The Armstrong River Hawks were also given disciplinary probation for the remainder of the season. Siblings of varsity Armstrong hockey players can attend games if they are with a parent or guardian. The Armstrong Area School District formally apologized to the Mars Area School District and said it would also apologize to the goalkeeper, according to Mark Gross, Mars’ district superintendent. According to the Mars varsity and junior varsity rosters, the same goalie plays on both teams. We are confident that the efforts of the Armstrong Area School Districts will lead to appropriate discipline for those involved, while also minimizing the likelihood of future incidents, added Dr. Gross to it. The controversy has inspired opinion articles in local newspapers and attracted the attention of professional hockey players. Meghan Duggan, an Olympic gold medalist, tweeted in support from the goalkeeper. Every time you climb the ice, women and girls across the hockey community are proud of YOU! she wrote. You represent so much more than the hateful words directed against you. I’m with you. To all the girls and women who have watched this video and thought there is no place for you in this sport, Kendall Coyne Schofield, another Olympic gold medalist, said in a tweet. For all those who chant/watch there is none.

