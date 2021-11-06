Sports
England vs South Africa Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: South Africa Strikes Back as England Lose Moeen Ali
England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started cautiously in their 190 chase, but soon found themselves back in the pavilion. While Roy was on a stretcher due to a possible calf or hamstring problem, Buttler was removed by Nortje for 26 runs. Jonny Bairstow also quickly left for one run on three balls, while Moeen Ali fell for 37 runs on 27 balls. Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored brilliant fifties to propel their team to 189/2 in 20 overs against England after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Only Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan took the wickets, while the rest of the bowling lineup struggled. Previously, England made one change when pacer Mark Wood was brought in to replace fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa came in unchanged from the last match. England, which is more or less assured of a spot in the semi-finals, would not want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side that has multiple match winners who can take the game from the opposing team. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, the Eoin Morgan-led England will have to come up with a new combination, while South Africa, on the other hand, will still be heavily dependent on their pace. (Live Scorecard)
Eoin Morgan said during Toss:
“We’ll bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, dew will play a part here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It’s a different challenge to play here, we saw an incredible innings from Jos Buttler recently. We’ll have to to give our best in every game. One forced change – Mark Wood in, his first game of the tournament, replacing Tymal Mills.”
England (playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Temba Bavuma said during Toss:
promoted
“We also wanted to bowl, but now we have to start well with the bat and then try to defend it. We have to do well in the batting power play, build a foundation and then plan ahead. We play the same team.”
South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah
22:32 (ACTUAL)
Six + Wicket!
Shamsi takes revenge, claims Ali after being beaten for a huge six
ENG 110/3 after 12.2 overs
22:28 (ACTUAL)
Four + Six!
Ali goes big against Markram and collects 10 runs in two balls
ENG 99/2 after 11.2 overs
22:19 (ACTUAL)
Half way in ENG Innings!
England look confident here with Ali and Malan in the fold
NL 81/2 after 10 overs
22:14 (ACTUAL)
Match In Balance!
England is still on the hunt with a good run rate
SA bowlers need a few more wickets
NL 70/2 after 9 overs
22:06 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Jonny Bairstow leaves for Shamsi for 1 run of 3 balls
NL 59/2 after 6.2 overs
21:57 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Nortje takes revenge, removes Buttler for 26 runs
ENG 58/1 after 5.3 overs
21:54 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Buttler is in pretty sensational form here, hits Nortje for a big six
NL 56/0 after 5.1 overs
21:51 (ACTUAL)
Roy injured!
Roy is on a stretcher due to a possible hamstring or calf injury
NL 47/0 after 5 overs
21:42 (ACTUAL)
Twins Celebrate!
Rabada is welcomed by Buttler with two back-to-back borders
ENG 30/0 after 3.2 overs
21:37 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Buttler ends the over with another four
NL 12/0 after 2 overs
21:36 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Roy falls for Nortje and scores a classy four
NL 7/0 after 1.4 overs
21:32 (ACTUAL)
ZA Get off to a good start!
Maharaj starts with a great over, only concedes two runs
NL 2/0 after 1 left
21:28 (ACTUAL)
ENG Run-Chase begins!
Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are in the middle
Spinner Keshav Maharaj starts proceedings for South Africa
ENG 0/0 after 0.1 over
21:20 (ACTUAL)
SA 189/2 after 20 overs!
England need 190 runs to win!
Rassie Dussen and Markram scored brilliant half-centuries to lead their team to a formidable score
Only Ali and Rashid took one wicket each while the other England bowlers struggled to get going
SA will have to win by a huge margin to have a chance of a place in the semi-finals
South Africa ends with a score of 189/2.
Which Proteas batter impressed you the most? #T20WorldCup | #ENGvSA | https://t.co/5QisNAvEL6 pic.twitter.com/0ralNVZTUX
T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) Nov 6, 2021
21:16 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Dussen hits another big six
SA 188/2 after 19.5 overs
21:15 (ACTUAL)
50- Markram !
Markram hits Jordan for a huge six to bring his fifty into 24 balls
SA 181/2 after 19.3 overs
21:11 (ACTUAL)
19 overs Up!
Now one more
SA 173/2 after 19 overs
21:09 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Markram hits Wood for a huge six
SA 168/2 after 18.3 overs
21:06 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Dussen ends Jordan’s good-over with a great four
SA 160/2 after 18 overs
21:00 (ACTUAL)
SA 150/2 In 17 overs!
150 is up for South Africa in 17 overs
Dussen and Markram can add a late bloom to propel the team close to 200 runs
8:55 PM (ACTUAL)
Big over 21 runs!
Dussen and Markram get three sixes in Woakes’ over
SA 139/2 after 16 overs
20:50 (ACTUAL)
Six in a row!
Woakes is beaten for another six by Dussen
Dussen has reached 73 runs on 47 balls
SA 130/2 after 15.2 overs
20:49 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Dussen carries all of SA’s hopes here as he gets a massive six from Woakes
SA 118/2 after 15.1 overs
20:36 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Dussen hits Wood on the leg side for a huge six
SA 103/2 after 13 overs
20:31 (ACTUAL)
50 Up for Dussen!
Der Dussen reached a brilliant fifty in 37 balls
SA 92/2 after 12.1 overs
20:28 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
De Kock is fired by Rashid, England now has a foot in the game
SA 86/2 after 11.2 overs
20:23 (ACTUAL)
Halfway through the SA innings!
SA’s Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen stabilize the ship after opener Reeza Hendricks’ early wicket
SA 73/1 after 10 overs
20:13 (ACTUAL)
Four!
Van der Dussen closes Jordan’s over with a great four
SA 65/1 after 9 overs
20:06 (ACTUAL)
SA Need to survive Middle-Overs!
Rashid bowls a good first over, concedes 7 runs
SA 56/1 after 8 overs
20:00 (ACTUAL)
Ali’s spell ends!
Moeen Ali met his quota here
Brilliant spell of 4 overs, 1 for 27
SA 49/1 after 7 overs
19:56 (ACTUAL)
Power play ends!
A good six overs for both teams
One wicket and 40 runs is something both sides will be happy with
SA 40/1 after 6 overs
19:53 (ACTUAL)
Six !
Van Dussen hits a mighty six from Woakes to get started
SA 36/1 after 5.2 overs
7:47 PM (ACTUAL)
England Get off to a good start!
South Africa has started with a stop-n-start
SA 21/1 after 4 overs
19:43 (ACTUAL)
Wicket!
Reeza Hendricks is castrated by Ali for 2 runs
SA 15/1 after 2.4 overs
19:39 (ACTUAL)
EN Tight bowling!
Woakes concedes just three runs in his first over
SA 9/0 after 2 overs
19:34 (ACTUAL)
ZA Get off to a good start!
SA scores six on Ali’s first over
SA 6/0 after 1 over
19:32 (ACTUAL)
SA innings begin!
South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks in the middle
Spinner Moeen Ali opens proceedings for England
SA 0/0 after 0.1 left
19:15 (ACTUAL)
Final XI – SA!
SA need their senior players to perform and contribute tremendously today
Temba Bavuma said during Toss:
“We also wanted to bowl, but now we have to start well with the bat and then try to defend it. We have to do well in the batting power play, build a foundation and then plan ahead. We play the same team.”
South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT
No changes for the crucial meeting
ball for ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup #Being part of it pic.twitter.com/uE1xXiZ0uo
Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) Nov 6, 2021
19:13 (ACTUAL)
Final XI – NL!
Here we look at a dangerous ENG side
Eoin Morgan said during Toss:
“We’ll bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, dew will play a part here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It’s a different challenge to play here, we saw an incredible innings from Jos Buttler recently. We’ll have to to give our best in every game. One forced change – Mark Wood in, his first game of the tournament, replacing Tymal Mills.”
England (playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Welcome back, @Mawwood33!
We win the toss and bowl first #T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket
England Cricket (@englandcricket) Nov 6, 2021
19:11 (ACTUAL)
Changes !
England
IN: Mark Wood
FROM: Tymal Mills
South Africa
No changes
Topics mentioned in this article
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/icc-t20-world-cup-2021/live-england-vs-south-africa-t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-score-live-updates-2601258
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]