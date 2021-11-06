Connect with us

England vs South Africa Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: South Africa Strikes Back as England Lose Moeen Ali

England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started cautiously in their 190 chase, but soon found themselves back in the pavilion. While Roy was on a stretcher due to a possible calf or hamstring problem, Buttler was removed by Nortje for 26 runs. Jonny Bairstow also quickly left for one run on three balls, while Moeen Ali fell for 37 runs on 27 balls. Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored brilliant fifties to propel their team to 189/2 in 20 overs against England after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Only Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan took the wickets, while the rest of the bowling lineup struggled. Previously, England made one change when pacer Mark Wood was brought in to replace fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa came in unchanged from the last match. England, which is more or less assured of a spot in the semi-finals, would not want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side that has multiple match winners who can take the game from the opposing team. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, the Eoin Morgan-led England will have to come up with a new combination, while South Africa, on the other hand, will still be heavily dependent on their pace. (Live Scorecard)

Eoin Morgan said during Toss:

“We’ll bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, dew will play a part here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It’s a different challenge to play here, we saw an incredible innings from Jos Buttler recently. We’ll have to to give our best in every game. One forced change – Mark Wood in, his first game of the tournament, replacing Tymal Mills.”

England (playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Temba Bavuma said during Toss:

promoted

“We also wanted to bowl, but now we have to start well with the bat and then try to defend it. We have to do well in the batting power play, build a foundation and then plan ahead. We play the same team.”

South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah







  • 22:32 (ACTUAL)

    Six + Wicket!

    Shamsi takes revenge, claims Ali after being beaten for a huge six

    ENG 110/3 after 12.2 overs

  • 22:28 (ACTUAL)

    Four + Six!

    Ali goes big against Markram and collects 10 runs in two balls

    ENG 99/2 after 11.2 overs

  • 22:19 (ACTUAL)

    Half way in ENG Innings!

    England look confident here with Ali and Malan in the fold

    NL 81/2 after 10 overs

  • 22:14 (ACTUAL)

    Match In Balance!

    England is still on the hunt with a good run rate

    SA bowlers need a few more wickets

    NL 70/2 after 9 overs

  • 22:06 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Jonny Bairstow leaves for Shamsi for 1 run of 3 balls

    NL 59/2 after 6.2 overs

  • 21:57 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Nortje takes revenge, removes Buttler for 26 runs

    ENG 58/1 after 5.3 overs

  • 21:54 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Buttler is in pretty sensational form here, hits Nortje for a big six

    NL 56/0 after 5.1 overs

  • 21:51 (ACTUAL)

    Roy injured!

    Roy is on a stretcher due to a possible hamstring or calf injury

    NL 47/0 after 5 overs

  • 21:42 (ACTUAL)

    Twins Celebrate!

    Rabada is welcomed by Buttler with two back-to-back borders

    ENG 30/0 after 3.2 overs

  • 21:37 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Buttler ends the over with another four

    NL 12/0 after 2 overs

  • 21:36 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Roy falls for Nortje and scores a classy four

    NL 7/0 after 1.4 overs

  • 21:32 (ACTUAL)

    ZA Get off to a good start!

    Maharaj starts with a great over, only concedes two runs

    NL 2/0 after 1 left

  • 21:28 (ACTUAL)

    ENG Run-Chase begins!

    Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are in the middle

    Spinner Keshav Maharaj starts proceedings for South Africa

    ENG 0/0 after 0.1 over

  • 21:20 (ACTUAL)

    SA 189/2 after 20 overs!

    England need 190 runs to win!

    Rassie Dussen and Markram scored brilliant half-centuries to lead their team to a formidable score

    Only Ali and Rashid took one wicket each while the other England bowlers struggled to get going

    SA will have to win by a huge margin to have a chance of a place in the semi-finals

  • 21:16 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Dussen hits another big six

    SA 188/2 after 19.5 overs

  • 21:15 (ACTUAL)

    50- Markram !

    Markram hits Jordan for a huge six to bring his fifty into 24 balls

    SA 181/2 after 19.3 overs

  • 21:11 (ACTUAL)

    19 overs Up!

    Now one more

    SA 173/2 after 19 overs

  • 21:09 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Markram hits Wood for a huge six

    SA 168/2 after 18.3 overs

  • 21:06 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Dussen ends Jordan’s good-over with a great four

    SA 160/2 after 18 overs

  • 21:00 (ACTUAL)

    SA 150/2 In 17 overs!

    150 is up for South Africa in 17 overs

    Dussen and Markram can add a late bloom to propel the team close to 200 runs

  • 8:55 PM (ACTUAL)

    Big over 21 runs!

    Dussen and Markram get three sixes in Woakes’ over

    SA 139/2 after 16 overs

  • 20:50 (ACTUAL)

    Six in a row!

    Woakes is beaten for another six by Dussen

    Dussen has reached 73 runs on 47 balls

    SA 130/2 after 15.2 overs

  • 20:49 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Dussen carries all of SA’s hopes here as he gets a massive six from Woakes

    SA 118/2 after 15.1 overs

  • 20:36 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Dussen hits Wood on the leg side for a huge six

    SA 103/2 after 13 overs

  • 20:31 (ACTUAL)

    50 Up for Dussen!

    Der Dussen reached a brilliant fifty in 37 balls

    SA 92/2 after 12.1 overs

  • 20:28 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    De Kock is fired by Rashid, England now has a foot in the game

    SA 86/2 after 11.2 overs

  • 20:23 (ACTUAL)

    Halfway through the SA innings!

    SA’s Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen stabilize the ship after opener Reeza Hendricks’ early wicket

    SA 73/1 after 10 overs

  • 20:13 (ACTUAL)

    Four!

    Van der Dussen closes Jordan’s over with a great four

    SA 65/1 after 9 overs

  • 20:06 (ACTUAL)

    SA Need to survive Middle-Overs!

    Rashid bowls a good first over, concedes 7 runs

    SA 56/1 after 8 overs

  • 20:00 (ACTUAL)

    Ali’s spell ends!

    Moeen Ali met his quota here

    Brilliant spell of 4 overs, 1 for 27

    SA 49/1 after 7 overs

  • 19:56 (ACTUAL)

    Power play ends!

    A good six overs for both teams

    One wicket and 40 runs is something both sides will be happy with

    SA 40/1 after 6 overs

  • 19:53 (ACTUAL)

    Six !

    Van Dussen hits a mighty six from Woakes to get started

    SA 36/1 after 5.2 overs

  • 7:47 PM (ACTUAL)

    England Get off to a good start!

    South Africa has started with a stop-n-start

    SA 21/1 after 4 overs

  • 19:43 (ACTUAL)

    Wicket!

    Reeza Hendricks is castrated by Ali for 2 runs

    SA 15/1 after 2.4 overs

  • 19:39 (ACTUAL)

    EN Tight bowling!

    Woakes concedes just three runs in his first over

    SA 9/0 after 2 overs

  • 19:34 (ACTUAL)

    ZA Get off to a good start!

    SA scores six on Ali’s first over

    SA 6/0 after 1 over

  • 19:32 (ACTUAL)

    SA innings begin!

    South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks in the middle

    Spinner Moeen Ali opens proceedings for England

    SA 0/0 after 0.1 left

  • 19:15 (ACTUAL)

    Final XI – SA!

    SA need their senior players to perform and contribute tremendously today

  • 19:13 (ACTUAL)

    Final XI – NL!

    Here we look at a dangerous ENG side

  • 19:11 (ACTUAL)

    Changes !

    England

    IN: Mark Wood

    FROM: Tymal Mills

    South Africa

    No changes

