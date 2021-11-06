England vs South Africa Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: South Africa Strikes Back as England Lose Moeen Ali







England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler started cautiously in their 190 chase, but soon found themselves back in the pavilion. While Roy was on a stretcher due to a possible calf or hamstring problem, Buttler was removed by Nortje for 26 runs. Jonny Bairstow also quickly left for one run on three balls, while Moeen Ali fell for 37 runs on 27 balls. Batting first, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored brilliant fifties to propel their team to 189/2 in 20 overs against England after captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field against South Africa in their last Super 12 match in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Only Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan took the wickets, while the rest of the bowling lineup struggled. Previously, England made one change when pacer Mark Wood was brought in to replace fast bowler Tymal Mills, while South Africa came in unchanged from the last match. England, which is more or less assured of a spot in the semi-finals, would not want to be complacent against an unpredictable South African side that has multiple match winners who can take the game from the opposing team. With Tymal Mills out of the tournament, the Eoin Morgan-led England will have to come up with a new combination, while South Africa, on the other hand, will still be heavily dependent on their pace. (Live Scorecard) Eoin Morgan said during Toss: “We’ll bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, dew will play a part here, as he saw against Sri Lanka. It’s a different challenge to play here, we saw an incredible innings from Jos Buttler recently. We’ll have to to give our best in every game. One forced change – Mark Wood in, his first game of the tournament, replacing Tymal Mills.” England (playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Temba Bavuma said during Toss: promoted “We also wanted to bowl, but now we have to start well with the bat and then try to defend it. We have to do well in the batting power play, build a foundation and then plan ahead. We play the same team.” South Africa (playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi T20 World Cup 2021 England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah Topics mentioned in this article

