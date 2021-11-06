Sports
Alexander Zverev beats Casper Ruud for SF berth in Paris | ATP tour
Alexander Zverev’s quest for his third ATP Masters 1000 title of the season took off at the Rolex Paris Masters on Friday, when Germany’s Casper passed Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.
The world No. 4, who has triumphed at this level in Madrid and Cincinnati this season, was strong on serve against the Norwegian, winning 86 percent (37/43) of points behind his first pitch to finish after one hour and 36 minutes. to slide. .
“I thought he served extremely well today, which made it very difficult to break,” Zverev said. “I’m happy with the win and that I’m in the semi-finals.”
Zverev currently plays one of the best tennis players of his career, having won 28 of his past 30 matches, and this run started at the Tokyo Olympics, where he won the gold medal in singles. The 24-year-old also won the trophy in Vienna last week.
The fourth seed has fond memories in Paris, enjoying a run-up to the final in the French capital last year. But he hopes to take it one step further this week and will then meet Daniil Medvedev after Russia-overturned French qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6(7), 6-4.
Like Zverev, Ruud has won five tour-level titles in 2021. The 22-year-old will make his debut in the Nitto ATP Finals after taking his place in Paris on Thursday.
In a strong performance, Zverev played aggressively and leveled up at the crucial moments, saving all three breakpoints he encountered to advance. The German now leads Ruud 2-0 in their ATP Head2Head series.
