Why Michigan’s hockey win at MSU meant more after last week’s football showdown

ANN ARBOR About half of Michigan’s hockey team was at Spartan Stadium last Saturday to witness one of the most memorable football games ever between the two rivals in the state.

They saw their Wolverines take a 16-point lead in the third quarter and then see it evaporate after a Kenneth Walker-led rise out of Michigan state.

The loss of Michigan’s 37-33 might not affect hockey teams’ season, but the players were acutely aware of how the top-10 showdown captivated both teams’ ardent fanbases.

While the Michigan and MSUs hockey team regularly meets more than once a year, and one regular-season game doesn’t have as much meaning as it does in football, it’s still an intense rivalry on the ice.

On Friday, the Wolverines and Spartans met for the first time this season, just six days after MSU rallied to beat Michigan on the football field. This time, the third-ranked Wolverines came out on top, skating to a 7-2 win at Yost Ice Arena.

I think watching that game and seeing how devastating that loss was, I think everyone was a little excited to play against these guys, said sophomore forward Matty Beniers, who scored Michigan’s first two goals Friday on his 19th birthday. Especially the young guys coming in for the first time look at that rivalry last week and say, Hey, we got to do our job here.

Of the 20 players in Michigan’s line-up Friday, twelve are either a sophomore or freshman, which means they had never played MSU (4-4-1, 1-2 Big Ten) in front of a crowd before Friday. Last season, fans were banned from Big Ten arenas and two of the four matches between the rivals were canceled due to COVID-19.

Michigan (7-2, 2-1) took the ice to a sold-out corn-out crowd on Friday. It could feed on the energy early on, as Beniers scored twice in the first 11 minutes for a 2-0 lead.

It was a lot of fun, Beniers said. The game was a lot of fun we played well. Walking on the ice and seeing the corn was also pretty cool for the first time. Quite a nice birthday present to have.

Head coach Mel Pearson said he could feel the anticipation all week for the build-up to this weekend’s two-game series. The two teams will be back on the ice in East Lansing on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Every time you play Michigan State, your rival, it transcends all of our sports, Pearson said. The intensity of this rivalry, how much you want to beat it.

I mean, just the talking before the football game and talking after the football game and how passionate people are about it, it draws attention to the rivalry, and we also have a healthy hockey rivalry. No doubt about that.

Michigan leads the all-time series against MSU 167-137-24, including winning six of the past seven. Last season they split the two games.

Physically, both teams could be seen on Friday, as they combined 55 penalty minutes. Michigan scored twice on the power play, including a goal by Mackie Samoskevich that gave the team a 5-2 lead at 7:15 of the third period. The Wolverines went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill, including a 5-minute major against striker Garrett Van Wyhe.

Just a solid effort, Pearson said. We need to clean up some stuff, but overall it’s a good feeling when you beat Michigan State.