Novak Djokovic fulfills dream by breaking the record of Idol Pete Sampras





Novak Djokovic took some comfort in missing a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday. only possession when he defeated Polish Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the final of the Paris Masters. Medvedev in the US Open final in September. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday that the main reason he returned this week was to take the number one spot and break the record. “It’s a dream for me because Pete was my idol when I was a little boy,” said Djokovic. “Coming to this moment is not only my achievement, but my team’s, it’s great to be in this position. “I am very proud to have finished number one and what a race to do that. It was so tight until the last point, but I am clearly a very happy man now.” Djokovic can take some satisfaction from denying Medvedev the number one spot in the world, although the Russian admitted his chances of overthrowing the Serb were slim. The two could face each other in the final on Sunday if title holder Medvedev plays the man he defeated in last year’s final, Alexander Zverev, in the second semi-final. However, Zverev has a hot streak and came to Paris after winning his fifth title of the year in Vienna. Hurkacz has had a breakthrough season, winning the Miami Masters, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals and qualifying for the season-closing ATP Finals on Friday. The 24-year-old Pole could have capped it all by beating Djokovic, but admitted the Serb had just that advantage when it came to big moments. “Novak is such a great player, great competitor,” said Hurkacz. promoted “He’s just super solid in the very important moments. “His return is really great. So just puts a lot of pressure on you. I always have to fight for every point. It’s very, very intense.” Topics mentioned in this article

