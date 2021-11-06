Azeem Rafiq inquiry: ex-chairman Roger Hutton says no one in Yorkshire is ‘racist’

There’s a ‘culture locked in the past’ – former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton speaks with BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton says there is no one in the club he would “personally consider racist”, but admitted their culture is “locked in the past”.

He insisted despite accusations against current employees.

current batter Gary Ballance has admitted to using racist terms towards former teammate Azeem Rafiq.

Hutton stop on friday after continued criticism of Yorkshire’s response to the findings of a report on “bullying and racial harassment” against Rafiq.

Hutton admitted the club had offered Ballance a new three-year contract after internal investigations revealed his use of racist language.

Ballance has said he “regrets” his use of language, while the report concluded it was “friendly and good natured chatter”.

Hutton also said some of the further complaints confirmed in the inquiry related to people who were still with the club.

And he apologized to Rafiq, saying he was “desperately sorry” for the “terrible time he had through this whole process.”

After announcing his resignation, Hutton spoke to BBC sports editor Dan Roan and said he:

Found the club’s culture “locked in the past”, with some senior management members being resistant to change

Disagrees with Yorkshire report findings that Ballance’s use of racist terminology was “banter”

Could not challenge panel recommendations due to labor law

Felt “very isolated” after the ECB was unable to help conduct the inquiry

Understands South Asian community has ‘shaken’ confidence in Yorkshire – but says it can be fixed

Believes club should “look forward, not back” in terms of reappointing former chairman Colin Graves

hopes the “club changes immeasurably” and that this is the “beginning of a new beginning”

Hutton explained that much of the report had not been made public for legal reasons, but some details leaked to ESPN on Monday led to a further condemnation of the club and resulted in Ballance issuing a statement.

On Thursday, ex-Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan denied that he made a racist comment for Asian players.

Further details are expected to emerge at a DCMS hearing on Nov. 16, which has legal privilege.

“In the 18 months I was there, I have never personally met anyone in Yorkshire that I consider a racist,” said Hutton.

“I’ve seen a culture that finds it difficult to face challenges and change.”

Asked about his message to Rafiq, he said: “I am very sorry. I think he had a terrible time.

“I am sorry that he did not have his allegations investigated in 2018. I am sorry that it has taken so long. I am sorry that the club did not ultimately repent of the findings and did not do so.” found a way to move on. So an unconditional and profuse apology to Azeem.”

‘Couldn’t act against Ballance’

The Yorkshire report, released in September, found that Rafiq was the “victim of racial harassment and bullying”, with seven of the player’s 43 allegations confirmed by an independent panel.

However, ESPN stated that the report concluded that the language used was “friendly and good-natured banter.”

Hutton told the BBC that the club had received legal advice that they could not take disciplinary action against Ballance.

“When the club was aware” [about the language used] it was conducting its own internal investigation with new lawyers,” Hutton said.

Ballance was interviewed and he explained the whole context, which is not in the public domain.

“Clearly it would have been politically sensible and expedient to take disciplinary action, but legal advice says we shouldn’t.”

The club had completed their internal investigation when they… signed a new contract with Ballance in Sept.

Asked if he felt comfortable handing a contract to a player who had used racist language, Hutton said his alternatives were to resign or fire those conducting the investigation.

“I didn’t resign then because there are five non-executives desperate for cultural change,” he said.

“While at times it felt like you might want to resign from a difficult situation, I still believed and hoped that I could make change happen.”

Hutton added that he was “satisfied” that former Yorkshire captain and BBC cricket expert Vaughan had “decided to comment” on his name in the report.

“He was not involved in the trial, which I thought was a shame. Ultimately, he will have to be judged on his behavior and the accusations of others,” said Hutton.

Vaughan explained in his Telegraph column that “my professional legal advice was that I could not appear before a panel because I had made such serious claims against me only hours in advance”.

A BBC spokesperson said Vaughan will not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday, but the organization “continues to be in talks with Michael and his team”.

‘Game has gone downhill’

Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Hutton apologized unconditionally to ex-player Azeem Rafiq

Hutton offered an “unconditional apology” to Rafiq, stating that the club had “consistently failed to give a proper apology”.

He felt that Yorkshire senior management did not accept the report’s findings and showed no remorse or desire to change.

And Hutton called on cricket director Martyn Moxon and chief executive Mark Arthur to resign.

He was also critical of the ECB, saying: “This is a broader issue and a big problem for cricket that the ECB can tackle very well.”

Hutton said the ECB’s statement that it has “repeatedly offered to help” through the investigation “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

He added: “I have regularly complained that I have not had any help with this matter.”

The ECB said it had to act independently of any club inquiries because of its role as a regulator throughout the game.

“The reason why our governance is structured in this way is perfectly demonstrated by the way these issues have played out in Yorkshire,” the ECB said.

Hutton added that he did not believe this would mean the end of Yorkshire as a major cricket club.

“I really feel like the game has gone backwards. It hasn’t seized the opportunity to change, but a light has started to shine and that must mean change has to come now,” he said.

“I imagine that under all this pressure and control, what should happen is that the club changes immeasurably and becomes the great county it was before.

“I hope this is the beginning of a new beginning.”