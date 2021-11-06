Sports
Azeem Rafiq inquiry: ex-chairman Roger Hutton says no one in Yorkshire is ‘racist’
Outgoing Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton says there is no one in the club he would “personally consider racist”, but admitted their culture is “locked in the past”.
He insisted despite accusations against current employees.
current batter Gary Ballance has admitted to using racist terms towards former teammate Azeem Rafiq.
Hutton stop on friday after continued criticism of Yorkshire’s response to the findings of a report on “bullying and racial harassment” against Rafiq.
Hutton admitted the club had offered Ballance a new three-year contract after internal investigations revealed his use of racist language.
Ballance has said he “regrets” his use of language, while the report concluded it was “friendly and good natured chatter”.
Hutton also said some of the further complaints confirmed in the inquiry related to people who were still with the club.
And he apologized to Rafiq, saying he was “desperately sorry” for the “terrible time he had through this whole process.”
After announcing his resignation, Hutton spoke to BBC sports editor Dan Roan and said he:
- Found the club’s culture “locked in the past”, with some senior management members being resistant to change
- Disagrees with Yorkshire report findings that Ballance’s use of racist terminology was “banter”
- Could not challenge panel recommendations due to labor law
- Felt “very isolated” after the ECB was unable to help conduct the inquiry
- Understands South Asian community has ‘shaken’ confidence in Yorkshire – but says it can be fixed
- Believes club should “look forward, not back” in terms of reappointing former chairman Colin Graves
- hopes the “club changes immeasurably” and that this is the “beginning of a new beginning”
Hutton explained that much of the report had not been made public for legal reasons, but some details leaked to ESPN on Monday led to a further condemnation of the club and resulted in Ballance issuing a statement.
On Thursday, ex-Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan denied that he made a racist comment for Asian players.
Further details are expected to emerge at a DCMS hearing on Nov. 16, which has legal privilege.
“In the 18 months I was there, I have never personally met anyone in Yorkshire that I consider a racist,” said Hutton.
“I’ve seen a culture that finds it difficult to face challenges and change.”
Asked about his message to Rafiq, he said: “I am very sorry. I think he had a terrible time.
“I am sorry that he did not have his allegations investigated in 2018. I am sorry that it has taken so long. I am sorry that the club did not ultimately repent of the findings and did not do so.” found a way to move on. So an unconditional and profuse apology to Azeem.”
‘Couldn’t act against Ballance’
The Yorkshire report, released in September, found that Rafiq was the “victim of racial harassment and bullying”, with seven of the player’s 43 allegations confirmed by an independent panel.
However, ESPN stated that the report concluded that the language used was “friendly and good-natured banter.”
Hutton told the BBC that the club had received legal advice that they could not take disciplinary action against Ballance.
“When the club was aware” [about the language used] it was conducting its own internal investigation with new lawyers,” Hutton said.
Ballance was interviewed and he explained the whole context, which is not in the public domain.
“Clearly it would have been politically sensible and expedient to take disciplinary action, but legal advice says we shouldn’t.”
The club had completed their internal investigation when they… signed a new contract with Ballance in Sept.
Asked if he felt comfortable handing a contract to a player who had used racist language, Hutton said his alternatives were to resign or fire those conducting the investigation.
“I didn’t resign then because there are five non-executives desperate for cultural change,” he said.
“While at times it felt like you might want to resign from a difficult situation, I still believed and hoped that I could make change happen.”
Hutton added that he was “satisfied” that former Yorkshire captain and BBC cricket expert Vaughan had “decided to comment” on his name in the report.
“He was not involved in the trial, which I thought was a shame. Ultimately, he will have to be judged on his behavior and the accusations of others,” said Hutton.
Vaughan explained in his Telegraph column that “my professional legal advice was that I could not appear before a panel because I had made such serious claims against me only hours in advance”.
A BBC spokesperson said Vaughan will not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday, but the organization “continues to be in talks with Michael and his team”.
‘Game has gone downhill’
Hutton offered an “unconditional apology” to Rafiq, stating that the club had “consistently failed to give a proper apology”.
He felt that Yorkshire senior management did not accept the report’s findings and showed no remorse or desire to change.
And Hutton called on cricket director Martyn Moxon and chief executive Mark Arthur to resign.
He was also critical of the ECB, saying: “This is a broader issue and a big problem for cricket that the ECB can tackle very well.”
Hutton said the ECB’s statement that it has “repeatedly offered to help” through the investigation “couldn’t be further from the truth”.
He added: “I have regularly complained that I have not had any help with this matter.”
The ECB said it had to act independently of any club inquiries because of its role as a regulator throughout the game.
“The reason why our governance is structured in this way is perfectly demonstrated by the way these issues have played out in Yorkshire,” the ECB said.
Hutton added that he did not believe this would mean the end of Yorkshire as a major cricket club.
“I really feel like the game has gone backwards. It hasn’t seized the opportunity to change, but a light has started to shine and that must mean change has to come now,” he said.
“I imagine that under all this pressure and control, what should happen is that the club changes immeasurably and becomes the great county it was before.
“I hope this is the beginning of a new beginning.”
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/59182067
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com