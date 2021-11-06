Blackhawks scandal shows how Kyle Beach hockey culture failed

Theo Fleury knows what Kyle Beach goes through every day as a survivor of an alleged assault.

It’s like a living murder, said Fleury, who was attacked by a coach during his youth and revealed that trauma after his 15-year NHL career ended, battling addiction along the way.

Fleury wrote about his experiences in an autobiography released in 2009. Beach’s alleged sexual assault by Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich took place in 2010, but was only revealed last month. And they’re not the only youth or professional hockey players with similar stories.

In any of these incidents, the conversation usually turns to hockey culture. Could the sport that is more important to the team than the individual, suppressing concerns and being slow to make changes contribute to these incidents?

“(Hockey) needs therapy or an intervention,” said Evan F. Moore, co-author of Game Misconduct: Hockeys Toxic Culture and How To Fix It. sports in North America.

In Beach’s case, the trauma of the alleged attack was compounded by his team’s response. Beach, 31 and now playing in Germany, came to the fore last week after an investigation by law firm Jenner & Block revealed that Blackhawk’s management and coaches were aware of the allegations have not yet alerted authorities while they employed Aldrich. until the team won the Stanley Cup.

Beach was the victim of not only abuse but also a cover-up that cost him his NHL career, Fleury told USA TODAY Sports.

We spend the rest of our lives trying to get rid of that horrific event that plays in our heads like a movie, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Fleury said. to come.

Everyone except Beach should apologize, said Brent Sopel, a 2010 Blackhawks member who then stood up for Beach and said the blame for what Beach endured rests with the players and management of the Blackhawks, the NHL and NHLPA. representatives of Beachs and the wider hockey community. The NHLPA said Thursday that its board of directors has voted for an independent inquiry into the union’s handling of the allegations.

“This is bigger than hockey,” Sopel told USA TODAY Sports. “This is bigger than the four major sports.”

NHL ‘sends very clear signals’

At the heart of the investigative report is the revelation that then-President John McDonough and then-coach Joel Quenneville wanted to keep the focus on progressing through the playoffs as the team pursued its first Stanley Cup in five decades.

That prioritization of winning the physical and mental well-being of athletes is typical in American sports, said Cheryl Cooky, a Purdue University sociology professor who specializes in sports in American culture.

Athlete hockey players are often portrayed as having the standard of toughness told to distance themselves from bodies, shake off injuries and play through pain. The interest of the organization or institution is often at odds with that of the athlete.

Any attention to something else that doesn’t win can easily be dismissed, no matter who is involved, said Cooky, the associate editor of the Sociology of Sport.

Aldrich is the son of a longtime NHL equipment manager who was recommended to the Blackhawks, according to the Jenner & Block report. That likely contributed to his smoother departure, Cooky said, with Aldrich signing a divorce deal after he paraded the Stanley Cup rather than facing an investigation. (His name was removed from the trophy on November 4.)

Unfortunately, many of these individuals who are in these institutions grew up in an era when it was very easy to fall victim to the debt, it was very easy to minimize what happened, Cooky said.

There are features within professional men’s sports like the NHL that amplify, exaggerate and normalize things that happen in the wider culture.

We see this in other big sports, football for example, the kind of historical development of the sport so that masculinity is intrinsically linked to violence, physical dominance, aggression that those elements of sport create some kind of context to understand why these things happen, said Koekie .

Speaking at a news conference Monday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said hockey culture does not, in fact, encourage, prohibit, this type of activity. But the league that fines the Blackhawks $2 million compared to the devils’ $3 million fine for circumventing the salary cap in 2010 broadcasts a different message.

They send very clear signals, Cooky said. That oh, we know. This wasn’t really serious.

If they make concessions for the video guy, Moore wondered, what are they doing for players?

‘They can do whatever they want’

In a city that has two professional baseball teams, an NBA team and an NFL team, the Blackhawks ruled the city in the first half of the 2010s and built a reputation, Moore said.

They could do whatever they wanted, he said.

Moore pointed out that a Rape investigation into Blackhawks star Patrick Kane stuck in 2015 due to lack of evidence, months earlier Chicago Suspends Former Prospect Garret Ross in a revenge porn case that was shelved; the Blackhawks quickly recovered him. Bill Peters resigned as… coach of the Calgary Flames in 2019 when it was revealed that he was a racist insult towards black player Akim Aliuwith the Rockford IceHogs, the Blackhawks American Hockey League affiliate, in 2009.

From a player’s perspective, I don’t think it’s easier to pronounce you, said Josh Healey, an AHL player with the Milwaukee Admirals in the Nashville Predators organization.

Healey launched a company two years ago called The Sports Aux that allows players in organized hockey to leave ratings in a mobile app for coaches they’ve played over the years. Nearly 80% is positive, he said, and the other 20% is largely constructive criticism from the 2,500 verified users who play from the bantam ranks to the NHL.

You put a lot of faith in the coaches who are with you every day, Healey told USA TODAY Sports. If they’re the ones you can’t go to or the ones that do, it’s pretty hard, especially as a young player.

If you’re just looking for sexual assault, physical assault, mental assault, and hockey, it just floods the Google page.

Sopel, whose Brent Sopel Foundation provides financial and educational assistance to people struggling with dyslexia and addiction, said he spoke to Beach for the first time in 11 years on Monday. (He himself has been sober for five years.) Sopel wants Hockey Canada and USA Hockey to start teaching compassion at a younger age. He also wants hockey organizations to focus more on education; he played with broken bones because he was afraid of life after hockey as a dyslexic person.

Unlike other workplaces and fields, where other opportunities and options exist, that is limited for professional athletes. There is no equivalent for the NHL.

We’re talking about athletes who have all this power, when in fact they are limited in different ways than other workers and workers, Cooky said.

Vegas Golden Knights Goalkeeper Robin Lehner said Tuesday: he wished more people would stand up and fight. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds noticed and echoed those thoughts in an emotional meeting with reporters Wednesday.

This is something that is systemic, Simmonds said. I find that in the NHL when something bad happens, the guys are afraid to speak up because of the consequences. And that’s something that definitely needs to change. It is unacceptable.

Simmonds said fresh blood is coming into the league Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat, 23, said Bowman’s departure was “probably a change that had to happen” — helps push that fear aside.

Some things are bigger than winning, Lehner said.

