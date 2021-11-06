‘He is a fast horse, so fast that he can play table tennis alone’ | Horse Racing News





Jealous Editor (right) has no shortage of speed, according to trainer Joe O’Shea Alain Barr

Last week’s standout quotes in racing. . . It’s not the first time I’ve blacked out, but it’s the first time I’ve blacked out and done stupid things in front of 50 people

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opens in The Big Read

Trainer Dan Skelton was relieved Shan Blue avoided serious injury in the heavy fall that cost him the Charlie Hall Chase

I want to thank everyone for their messages. An incredible day, on a very special horse. pic.twitter.com/BjOseKiXtA — James McDonald (@mcacajamez) Nov 2, 2021

She will be buried at home in the field next to Limestone Lad. He'll look over her like he always did

Owner John Bowe remembers the top mare Solerina, who passed away earlier this week

He was like a magnet with people. If he sat down at the races, people would flock around him

Niall 'Boots' Madden pays tribute to trainer Andrew McNamara, who died aged 76

Before my accident I had brought myself to the bottom of the Premier League, so to speak. I don't know where I would be now and it took me a while to rebuild it

Milton Harris looks back on the turbulent time he endured after his fantastic form recently

144 winners between the two of us this season – Massive Welldone on an incredible season @ctkjockey 3x Here's a picture of you getting some much-needed advice pic.twitter.com/1SK0bYoNdc — Sean Davis (@SeanPDavis3) October 31, 2021

He brought his ponies and used our gallop, then he came to work for us when he was 15. He was actually so young that we had to get a special dispensation from the school

Lucinda Russell is full of praise for young jockey Conner McCann after his first winner

Envious Editor is a fast horse, so fast he can play table tennis on his own. I lost a rock in the last month riding it because it pulls

Point-to-point trainer Joe O'Shea jokes about jealous editor ahead of Sunday's meeting in Revesby Park





