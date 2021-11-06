Spartans fall at number 3/4 Michigan, 7-2





Box score GAME CAPSULE Michigan State suffered a 7-2 setback in Ann Arbor on Friday to No. 3/4 Michigan, when the Wolverines blew open a 4-2 three-goal game in the final 12 minutes of the third period. The Wolverines jumped to a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period thanks to a pair of goals from sophomore Matty Beniers, including one on the power play as the home side skated 5-on-3. Cole Krygier cut Michigan’s lead in half with a goal in the dwindling seconds of the frame to send the Spartans into the locker room trailing just one goal. Michigan scored twice in under two minutes into the second period to take a 4-1 lead in the second half off goals from Brendan Brisson and Luke Hughes. There was some early fireworks in the third, and Mitchell Mattson got MSU back within two at the 1:57 mark, but the Wolverines scored the next three goals to blow the game open. Pierce Charleson made 28 saves, while Erik Portillo made 26 for the home team. The teams will complete the weekend series in East Lansing on Saturday. The puck falls at 7:30 PM. STATISTICS OF NOTE: Pierce Charleson made his fourth start of the season and made 29 saves.

scored his first goal of the season and seventh of his career. He was skating in his 95 career game. Mitchell Mattson scored his first of the season in the second period and rebounded on a shot by AJ Hodges. Hodges and Nash Nienhius had the assists on the line. GAME OVERVIEW FIRST PERIOD: Matty Beniers opened the scoring at 3:36 in the game, got a small break and converted the stick for his third goal of the season. Just under a minute later, Garrett VanWyhe was called for direct contact with the head and was charged with a five-minute major and game misconduct, sending him to the locker room and giving MSU an extensive man advantage. MSU couldn’t solve the Wolverines with the extended power play, and right after it expired, the Spartans took a minute break to give UM a five-on-three. Beniers scored his second of the game at 10:58, taking advantage of the two-man lead. The Spartans pushed through late in the period and with less than a minute to go they were rewarded. Gucciardi won a fight down the left wall and got it deep too Mitchell Mattson , who circled behind the net and found Cole Krygier above the right hashmark, and his shot found its mark with just over 16 seconds left. MSU led 11-10 in shots on goal in the period and blocked five shots on UM’s. SECOND PERIOD: Brendan Brisson gave his team a two-goal lead back at 2:30 PM, taking a 7-3 lead in shots in the first 15 minutes of the frame. MSU had some good scoring opportunities again late, as Middendorf almost had one on a diversion from a Nash Nienhuis offer. The Wolverines got another before the period expired, as Luke Hughes received the pass at the right point, drove through the right circle into the slot and beat Charleson stick-side. UM defeated the Spartans 11-5 in the second period and scored the two goals to open the game. THIRD PERIOD: Some extracurriculars less than 30 seconds in the period sent Griffin Loughran and UM’s Steve Holtz to the box with 10 minutes of misconduct. at 1:57, Mitchell Mattson diverted an attempt by AJ Hodges for his first goal of the season, reducing the Spartan deficit to 4-2. Nienhuis threw the puck into the net from the left point, and after Hodges’ shot was saved, Mattson was there for the repechage. Nicolas Muller was called out for stumbling at 7:07, and it took the Wolverine power play just eight seconds to put Mackie Samoskevich in the top spot for the fifth UM goal, the second of the night on the power play. An 11:12 goal by Luke Hughes required a longer second look from the umpires to see if the net had cleared the anchorage before the puck crossed the line, but the goal was confirmed after assessing a 6-2 lead. Michigan put in the last dagger with 1:45 to play, while Johnny Beecher turned into a wide open right side after a cross-slot pass from Kent Johnson.

