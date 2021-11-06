FANTASY Dashboard – Match 11 – FanCode European Cricket T10 Barcelona





HAW Last five matches: LWW NR L (Average score for 102, average score against 92) PUW Last five matches: LLWLL (Average score for 65, average score against 112) HAWK (HAW) Captain: Kamraan Zia wicket keeper: Kamraan Zia Projected top four: Aamir Javid, Kamraan Zia, Sohail Muhammad, Ameer Hamzah Projected opening Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Hussnain Ali Spin options: Ameer Hamzah HAWKS main players: Kamraan Zia, led his team from the front, taking crucial blows at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona when needed, including two MoM appearances. The right-hander scored 205 points in 10 games. amir javid, second highest scorer for HAW with 211 runs in ECS Barcelona, ​​18 sixes in the process. Ameer Hamza, right arm medium pacer, featured for Minhaj at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona picking up SEVEN wickets in six matches. The all-rounder scored 16 runs and took a wicket vs CAT on Friday. Mohammed Sanaullah, right arm off spinner, returned figures of 2-5 vs CAT earning a player of the match award. PUNJAB WARRIORS (PUW) Captain: Tejpal Singh wicket keeper: Jagdeep Singh Projected top four: Tejpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali Spin options: Tejpal Singh PUNJAB WARRIORS Key Players: Tejpal Singh, all-rounder, scored the most points for PUW with 172 points in 10 matches at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. He also took 10 wickets. Mohsin Ali, second highest wicket-taker for PUW in ECS Barcelona earlier this year scalped eight wickets from seven matches. He also played some good cameos. Top scorer for PUW on Monday with 35 runs in two games. Gagandeep Singh, another handy all-rounder, taking seven wickets at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona and scoring 76 runs. The two sides shared the loot at ECS Barcelona earlier this year. Hawks come into this game after a thrilling final ball win over FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona champion Catalunya Tigers. HAW will be confident after that win and will try to bring the momentum forward. On the other hand, Punjab Warriors are still looking for a first win after losing both of their matches on Monday. Last time they met: ECS21.088 | HAW 79(8.1) final PUW 76 (3 Mar 2021) Match Prediction: Hawks (HAW) to win at gallop. Tune in for the live action from Barcelona from * 1600 GMT * 1700 CEST * 2130 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

