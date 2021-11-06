Daniil Medvedev sets final Novak Djokovic in Paris | ATP tour





Reigning champion Daniil Medvedev reached his second consecutive Rolex Paris Masters final on Saturday when he broke Alexander Zverev’s eight-game winning streak, beating the German 6-2, 6-2. The second seed rose to the title 12 months ago in Paris and enabled himself to lift the trophy again in the French capital, dictating to Zverev with his flat bases to continue after 80 minutes. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION Medvedev saved all three breakpoints he encountered and sucked up the Germans’ powerful punch, making just eight unforced errors to take their ATP Head2Head series to 5-5. With his victory, the Russian has now won the last four encounters with Zverev, including last year’s championship match in Paris. “We had a difficult game, Medvedev said. Sometimes the score doesn’t show exactly what happened on the pitch. I’m happy with this score, but he was 2-1, 15/40 in the first set on my serve. I think this first stoppage of service when you play against Sascha is very important because he gains confidence and I’m very happy that I was able to raise my level during the match and that I didn’t make too many casual mistakes. You May Also Like: Djokovic Claims Hurkacz Roller Coaster Victory To Reach Paris Final The world No. 2 is aiming for his second ATP Masters 1000 crown of the season, after triumphing in Toronto in August. The 25-year-old also captured his first major title at the US Open in September and won trophies in Marseille and Mallorca earlier this year. Medvedev will face Novak Djokovic in the final, after Serbian defeated Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5). The 34-year win meant he secured the No. 1 FedEx ATP ranking at the end of the year for a record seventh time, surpassing the figure he previously shared with Pete Sampras. What is good at the moment is that if I play against Novak, that means we are in the final, Medvedev added. Except for [Nitto] ATP Finals where possible. It’s always hard to beat Novak. To beat him you have to be at your best, so I’m going to try that tomorrow. That was a performance @DaniilMedwed sails past Zverev 6-2, 6-2 and will face Djokovic in epic championship showdown #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/9lG18BBIRv — ATP tour (@atptour) Nov 6, 2021 Zverev has been in dominant form since the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, where he won the gold medal in singles. The world No. 4 has won 28 of his last 31 games and also triumphed in Cincinnati during his run. However, the 24-year-old failed to find his best form against a ruthless Medvedev.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-zverev-paris-2021-saturday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos