Men’s soccer competes against Central Arkansas in ASUN . semifinals





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team is set to face Central Arkansas in the ASUN Championship semifinals on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Central Arkansas (10-5) is the two-man and host of the sixth-seeded Knights (7-7-2) game. HOW BELLARMINE IS ADVANCED? Bellarmine advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory Friday night over three-place FGCU, which knocked the Knights out of the conference tournament last season. The Eagles followed a scoreless first half by coming on the board in the 60th minute, but junior midfielder Camden Dunne equalized in the 72nd minute and senior midfielder Micah Linscott delivered the eventual game winner in the 82nd minute. Bellarmine’s win was the first-ever Division I win after the season, with the Knights earning a bye to the semi-finals last season. “It was a great win for our Friday night program against FGCU,” Coach Tim Chastonay said. “Our boys kept to the plan, even a goal. We were able to change the game and the momentum with our first goal, and our persistence was rewarded shortly after with the winner of the game. As always, the players put a great performance down. struggled all night.” HOW UCA GETS HERE? The ASUN Championship is a six-team tournament, and Central Arkansas secured one of two byes to the semifinals. Although the Bears are in two series, they did claim a regular season co-championship with Lipscomb in their first year in the league after both playing 5-2 in the league. UCA had a great performance in the ASUN postseason awards. Alberto Suarez was named Player of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year behind seven goals. Joining Suarez in the ASUN All-Conference first team came midfielder Karim Diao, who has scored four goals. Midfielder Vicent Abaso, behind his own four goals, and goalkeeper Zach Schawl were both recognized in the second team. Defender Kris Naicker and forward Jonathan Randall were both named to the All-Freshman Team. Frank Kohlenstein was named Coach of the Year. “UCA has a very talented group,” Chastonay said. “Defensively they are hard to break down and can make it very difficult for teams. Offensively they play a good football style and they can score goals in different ways. Overall it is a balanced team and one of the best we have seen all over season.” FIRST MEETING WITH UCAI The teams clashed on September 25 in Conway, Arkansas in the regular season. The Bears scored a 2-0 victory behind one goal in each half. However, the statistics were fairly balanced. UCA had a 14-9 lead in shots, but they were even five apiece on target and Bellarmine had an 8-6 lead in corners. It was also a match where the Bears, as good teams do, took advantage of the Knights’ self-inflicted wounds, something to be avoided in the ASUN Championship rematch. “In our first meeting, they controlled long stretches of the game with possession,” said Chastonay. “We made a few mistakes and they made us pay with some clinical finishing. We created some very good chances but couldn’t find a target to change the game.” For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

