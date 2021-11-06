SEC West clash leads the way

November has arrived and college football is entering its stretch drive. Usually this means that the schedule offers a menu of increasingly tempting games as the weather cools.

That may not be the case this year, and especially this weekend with just one top-25 matchup on this Saturday.

Our mission here is to help you choose the best and most engaging games to watch. As such, you most likely won’t see Georgia appear in this space until the SEC Championship game with the Bulldogs’ toughest regular season games behind them. Likewise, you won’t find Alabama here for the next few weeks, even the annual showdown on Saturday with LSU doesn’t look very competitive. This sport, of course, always has the ability to surprise, so some results will undoubtedly take us by surprise.

But with all that out of the way, we’re offering this six-pack of contests that we think will be most worthy of your attention in Week 10.

No. 14 Auburn at No. 12 Texas A&M

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Why watch: This is the only match to match ranked opponents this week, and it’s a big one in the SEC West. It is essentially an eliminator. The Aggies have two conference losses, but also have a win against Alabama on the bench, something no one else can claim. The Tigers will, of course, be able to make their move at the Crimson Tide at the end of the month, but must win here in College Station to maximize the importance of the games. Auburn QB Bo Nix has continued his solid game since the near miss against Georgia State, and RB Tank Bigsby lent a lot of support during the last few weeks important win against Mississippi. The Aggies have largely been untested since they pulled out the Alabama stunner, but QB Zach Calzada will need a similar performance in this game to keep the Tigers defense from attacking the RBs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane.

Why it might disappoint: The most likely blowout scenario involves one team committing a slew of abuses. There is no apparent advantage in turnover margin as both teams fluctuate around even, but the Aggies average of 62.3 penalty yards per game could become a problem.

No. 6 Michigan State at Purdue

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: Fresh off their biggest win in several years, the Spartans must now avoid the dreaded disappointment of the euphoria of overthrowing Michigan. The Boilermakers have been through ups and downs, but have already shown they have the talent to upset a top-10. Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III, now front-and-center in the Heisman discussion after last week’s five-TD performance, will have the undivided attention of LB Jaylan Alexander and the boilermakers who retire. Purdue has his own game changer in WR David Bell, but he can also expect a lot of criticism from Spartans S Xavier Henderson.

Why it might disappoint: Purdue was held to exactly 13 points in each of the three losses. The Boilermakers also scored 13 in a win, but that was against offensively challenged Illinois. The Spartans could put it on ice if they can get past that totally fast.

No. 9 Wake Forest in North Carolina

Afternoon ET, ABC

Why watch: You will hear this explained during the broadcast, but repeat it here for clarity this is not a conference game. Yes, these two schools have been the so-called Big Four staples in the ACC for decades. But expansion put them in opposite divisions, so when they were rotated from each other’s league, they agreed to a home and home that wouldn’t count in the conference standings to keep their longstanding rivalry alive. As for the ACC race, the key game for Wake next week is the home clash with NC State likely to determine the Atlantic Division title. But don’t think the Demon Deacons will overlook this match for even a minute. It’s just as important for the Tar Heels, who have a tough finish line and need two more wins to qualify for the bowl. UNC won last year’s meeting 59-53. There is similar shooting potential for this encounter, although Tar Heels QB Sam Howell has been working with a largely revamped roster of ball handlers this season with mixed results. Deacons QB Sam Hartman has thrown 22 TDs and rushed for six more with just three picks, numbers that will have him in the Heisman discussion as Wakes’ unprecedented streak continues.

Why it might disappoint: The early kick time may create a more subdued atmosphere than this rivalry would normally create, but the action on the pitch will not be lacking in intensity. The slightly leaky nature of the defence, both of whom struggle to get third off the field, means there’s probably no such thing as a safe lead.

No. 7 Oregon in Washington

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Why watch: Assuming Ohio State settles earlier in the day in Nebraska, Buckeyes faithful figure to show interest in this. The Pac-12 candidates haven’t done themselves any favors for the most part, with performance uneven across the league. Oregon is the only ranked team from the conferences to have that bench-top Ohio state win, but even the Port of Ducks sometimes didn’t look like league frontrunners, let alone playoff contenders. The Huskies were largely disappointing, but last Saturday they managed to take the win over Stanford that the Ducks couldn’t a few weeks ago. Oregon QB Anthony Brown has been more efficient in passing game lately, but the Huskies have the most stingy air defense in the country allowing just 146.3 yards per game.

Why it might disappoint: However, the Washington attack remains a work in progress, and Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux could make it a long night for UW freshman QB Dylan Morris. You wouldn’t be sure of U-Dubs’ ability to rally if the Ducks built a lead.

No. 18 Texas-San Antonio in Texas-El Paso

10:15 PM ET, ESPN2

Why watch: Conference USA doesn’t get much love in this space, and most of the league news lately has to do with its members planning to leave. But this match is worth mentioning, as the undefeated Roadrunners want to keep their hopes of a big bid. The Miners themselves were doing well before stumbling into Florida Atlantic last week, but the fact that UTEP is already eligible for bowls is a significant achievement in itself. The driving force behind UTSA is the backfield tandem of QB Frank Harris and RB Sincere McCormick, who leads a balanced offense averaging 441.3 yards and 39.4 points per game. The miners will counter with QB Gavin Hardison, who has a healthy average of 9.3 yards per pass attempt, but also has nine INTs to go with his 10 scoring throws.

Why it might disappoint: Again, don’t take anything away from the miners for getting six wins, but the five FBS teams they beat have a combined total of nine wins. The Roadrunners can make short work of this.

Air Force vs. Army in Arlington, Texas

11:30 a.m. ET, CBS

Why watch: The second game in the Commander-In-Chiefs Trophy series will take place in the coming years at this neutral location in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. The Falcons, who won at Navy in September, want to complete the service academy sweep, but the Black Knights have no plans to relinquish the trophy they’ve claimed for the third time in four years in 2020. FB Brad Roberts is the workhorse for the Falcons version of the option, expertly directed by QB Haaziq Daniels. The Black Knights have a slew of ball carriers, but when they need to throw those, they generally turn to QB Jabari Laws, who has hit 14 of his 17 passes with three scores.

Why it might disappoint: Option football isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, so if you like deep throws and big catches, this may not be the game for you. However, it should be close everywhere with a lot of drama in the fourth quarter.

