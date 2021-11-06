How tennis star Mardy Fish’s swing translates to different sports





Everyone knows someone who is ordinary understood. Perhaps it was a childhood friend who first saw a tennis ball and had already mastered the overhand serve. Or a fellow student who went to school with a rowing grant, but was also the star of your Wednesday evening pick-up competition. Or maybe it is a colleague who can shoot 67? heading for the batting cage and pounding line drives. Of course, by the, we are talking about freaky, unusual athleticism, the combination of reactive skills, coordination and mindset. It should come as no surprise that most professional athletes you know share that trait, including tennis star Mardy Fish. When Mardy didn’t win matches and dominated doubles in his long career as a professional tennis player, you could often find him on the golf course, where he had reduced himself to zero from a young age. Ultimately, Fish competed in (and eventually won) the American Century Championship in Tahoe, and starred in many pro-am events on the golf circuit. on this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Fish explains how his tennis swing translates to golf, and how it has helped him become the stud player he is without ever needing a lesson. “I don’t even hit balls. I don’t even hit balls,” Fish told hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. “I don’t say it like I want to be cocky, it’s just that. I grew up playing golf, tennis and baseball all my life. It’s the backhand for tennis, it’s the lefty swing for golf and it’s the lefty swing for baseball.” Fish says the origins of his unique golf/tennis cross-sport prowess can likely be traced back to his backhand swing, which shares many of the same fundamentals with his left-handed golf swing. ‘So I do not know. It’s just that lefty swing, the backhand, the swing or whatever. It just comes naturally,” he said. “I’ve never had a swing lesson, but I know exactly what my ball is going to do. Colt’s seen my game, and he doesn’t miss the middle of the fairway, but I play this little banana, and I can cut it all the way out if you want, but my miss is all the way to the left, and I never hit it right, and I’m not putting it right. But I can handle it pretty well, that’s about it.” How do you ensure a good grip? Try this advice from Top 100 teachers Through:

Zephyr Melton



Some of that would make sense. Any good golf instructor will ask a potential student about his or her previous athletic performance. For most players, golf swing movements overlap with other sports. For Fish, the overlaps with his tennis swing don’t stop on the golf course. He also claims to own a great baseball swing, which was put on display at an MLB game not long ago. “They invited me to Dodger Stadium a few years ago and I hit seven home runs,” said Fish. “I’m not very strong at all. I don’t know why, it’s just the swing or something.” Watch the video below to hear the rest of Fish’s interview, including about his favorite celebrity golf partners. James Colgan James Colgan is an assistant editor at GOLF and writes stories for the website and magazine on a wide variety of topics. He writes the Hot Mic, GOLF’s weekly media column, and leverages his broadcasting experience on the brand’s social media and video platforms. James graduated from Syracuse University in 2019, and apparently his golf game is still thawing after four years in the snow, during which time he cut his teeth at NFL Films, CBS News and Fox Sports. Before joining GOLF, James was a caddy scholarship recipient (and astute looper) on Long Island, where he is from. Related articles

