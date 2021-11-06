Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Oh My, McDavid

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

If you haven’t seen Connor McDavid’s goal of Friday’s 6-5 overtime winner against the Rangers, I beg you to check it out.

There was a time in fantasy hockey when Wayne Gretzky’s goals and assists were considered separate “players” because he was so much better than everyone else. McDavid takes second place in the league in scoring on Saturday – what a scrub! – but it showed his unparalleled ability to suddenly change direction without breaking stride and how dominant he can be.

He’s so good that scoring just one point seems like a bad night, and he helped the Oilers score on half of their power plays, which were 15-for-30. It has lifted the whole team to the next level and they have a very good chance of winning the division title. Example: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who is sixth in scoring with 14 points – all assists – scored nine on the power play; otherwise he has four draws in 10 games this season.

goalkeepers

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets

It was a good run for Comrie, who has been perfect so far this season 3-0-0 in the absence of Connor Hellebuyck. It should be noted, however, that the three teams Comrie has faced are the Kings (23rd in GF/GP, Stars (30th) and Blackhawks (29th), none of which pose a major challenge to a strong playoff contender like the Jets and we any half decent contender to go 3-0 against those teams When Hellebuyck returns expect him to take on much of the workload again It will give the Jets a little more confidence to put Comrie on the way to start, but for fantasy purposes, he will only be good for the occasional spot start.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes

There are only three goalkeepers in the league with a save rate of .920 or higher with a losses record: Braden Holtby (2-3-1, .924 Sv%), Dustin Tokarski (1-2-1, .924 Sv%) and Vejmelka (0-7-1, .920 Sv%), who have a two – time Czech league champion. It’s amazing how Vejmelka has given the worst team in the league a chance to win every night…and thereby become relevant to the fantasy as well.

Look, it’s not going to be pretty and who knows when the Coyotes even manage to win their first game, but Vejmelka is currently fifth in saves (242) and that counts for something if you can keep your GAA low and your save percentage high . It is widely available in most fantasy leagues and has certainly become much more than just an afterthought.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

A big sigh of relief in Montreal to learn that Price will be rejoining the team on Monday, but no return date has been set meaning Jake Allen will remain the starter. He was a huge disappointment, failing to hold onto the fortress in the absence of their franchise keeper and now 14-19-5 with a .906 Sv% in his career as a Hab. The only saving grace Allen has is his two shutout wins and 265 saves, putting him in third place in the league. The Habs are very bad and Allen’s performance is very hard to predict, but half of you still hold Allen on your rosters when the aforementioned Vejmelka offers the same number of saves with a better save percentage.

There doesn’t seem to be much confidence in Samuel Montembeault’s third series either, and it will be interesting to see how desperate the Habs are for Price’s imminent return. If they let Price take his time, it’s clear they’ve already surrendered this season, knowing they’re just missing too many key pieces to compete and their young players have stepped back. Pushing Price means they’re desperate to get back into the race, but rushing a player back from injury doesn’t seem like a good idea. Fantasy managers will have to be patient for Price’s return, but know that upon his return, there are no guarantees that he will be Playoff Price instead of Price in the regular season, or that the team’s game will suddenly improve.

Other goalkeepers we’re watching: Carter Hart and Martin Jones, Flyers; Alex Nedeljkovic, Red Wings; Semyon Varlamov, Islanders

rookies

William Eklund, LW, San Jose Sharks

It was surprising to see Eklund assigned to Djurgården for the remainder of the season, given the way the Sharks regularly played him in the top six and how comfortable he looked generating attacks against the best defenders in the world. It may not have been the right decision, but it was certainly a conservative one, and it hints that the Sharks’ focus isn’t on their immediate play, which was surprisingly strong, but rather on their long-term future.

By reassigning him for his 10th match, the Sharks don’t have to burn the first year of Eklund’s ELC, and they do so in the knowledge that losing Eklund means losing some scoring punch and a much-needed warm body with several players still in COVID protocol. It does suggest that the Sharks might really like the idea of ​​trading Tomas Hertl at some point, but the more immediate fantasy impact might be Jonathan Dahlén getting more minutes.

Alexander Holtz, RW, New Jersey Devils

Holtz, the seventh overall pick of 2020, is a pure goalscorer, leading the AHL affiliate of the Devils with five goals in four games. He made his NHL debut Friday against the Kings, skating 15:25, including 2:55 on the power play, and finished with zero points and one shot. It was a smashing debut, but the results were certainly positive. Skating second-line with Dawson Mercer, a dark horse Calder contender, and Pavel Zacha, Holtz has clearly been given the task of providing some offense while Jack Hughes remains injured. Holtz is worth a speculative addition, although they have a tough schedule to face the Isles, Bruins, Rangers, Lightning and the Panthers twice.

Cole Sillinger, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets have some interesting new lines with Patrik Laine on injured reserve until at least December – Sillinger is now the team’s number 1 center between Jakub Voracek and fellow rookie Yegor Chinakhov, while Boone Jenner centers a more experienced line with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gustav Nyquist. The jackets always have moving parts in their setup, but it’s a great sign of confidence that Sillinger is taking on such a role and with an untested rookie on one of his wings.

We thought the Jackets would be a more defensive oriented team, but they average three goals per game with a power play in 10th place, in which Sillinger is also expected to play a big part with the first unit. As with any rookie, Sillinger’s play will likely be streaky and inconsistent, but given the opportunities ahead, there could be some advantage in deeper or dynastic competitions.

Arthur Kaliyev, RW, Los Angeles Kings

A goal against the Devils on Friday gives Kaliyev three in four games, two of which have gone on power play. He filled in the top line with Viktor Arvidsson in the COVID protocol and produced zeros, but on the plus side he didn’t look completely lost. Kaliyev’s 5-on-5 possession ranks 11th out of 16 attackers who have dressed up this season, and at the moment he is more of a power play specialist with a moderate lead due to the limited number of weapons the kings have. Speaking of which, Alex Iafallo has scored four goals in four games and deserves more of your attention.

Other rookies we’re keeping an eye on: Bowen Byram, D, Avalanche; Michael Bunting, LW, Maple Leafs; Tanner Jeannot, LW, Predators; Trevor Zegras, C/LW, Ducks; Seth Jarvis, C, Hurricanes; Ryan Merkley, D, Sharks

dignitaries

Adam Henrique, C/LW, and Troy Terry, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Hockey is just chaos. Henrique was not long ago considered a buyout candidate. Terry was scratched in the second game of the season after playing just 8:35 in the season opener. From that moment on? Terry has racked up a 10-point run and Henrique is third on the team with 11 points in 12 games. Much of this is due to improved power play, but even after a month, I’m still not 100 percent convinced. Their possession at 5-on-5 with center Ryan Getzlaf was good (53.62 CF%), but they don’t get many shots through and their xGF% is alarmingly low at 42.16 percent, and the teams that piled them Goals against – Buffalo, Edmonton, Montreal, Arizona – are not known for their good defense.

Anthony Beauvillier, LW, New York Islanders

Beauvillier’s scored seven points in eight games and maintains a very good shooting rate of 12.9 in his career – what’s not to like? Sure, the Islands love to spread out their minutes, but Beauvillier is their fastest and arguably best scoring winger, and even excluding his three-assist performance against Montreal, he’s played quite well this season so far. He is widely available in most leagues and the Islands are less than two weeks away from their home opener. When their road trip is over, they need a all favorable itinerary for the rest of the season.

Rasmus Asplund, C/LW/RW, Buffalo Sabres

Asplund is the rare trifecta, an attacker who can fill any forward position in fantasy and therefore offers a lot of flexibility. The added bonus this season has been his strong play in the top six of the Sabers, who are second on the team with eight points and the second-most ice-age average per game among forwards, behind Tage Thompson with a measly 13 seconds. There’s fantasy value in Asplund on a usage-only basis as he plays and has scored points on both the power play and penalty kill, but that 21.1 shot percentage scares me. Worth a stash if you have space, but the Sabers and Asplund may be due for a regression, and it’s already starting to show in their goaltending.