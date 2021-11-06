Optimism for BA and Iberia owner IAG – despite $3 billion loss warning





Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Barajas Airport is the second largest in continental Europe by size. In 2019, nearly 62 million passengers passed through the airport. The owners then planned to expand capacity until the pandemic hit. Since then, the recovery has been slow. The latest figures from IAG – the umbrella group of Spain’s flag carrier Iberia, British Airways and Aer Lingus – include a forecast of a $3 billion loss for 2021. That would still represent an improvement of nearly 60 percent year-over-year. The group also boasts an increase in passenger numbers, up from the previous quarter, although they still represent less than half of the pre-pandemic figures. The easing of restrictions has helped, but travel in and out of the UK has been throttled until recently due to the high cost of mandatory PCR testing. Business travelers make up just one-eighth of all passengers, but often account for up to 75 percent of airline profits. So it is essential to get these passengers back on board to regain the airline’s profitability. CGTN Europe spoke to a business class traveler who was about to fly to London. “Zoom calls, Microsoft Teams, everyone would like to stop traveling so much. It saves costs, it is more efficient. So not everyone travels. However, I just came back from a meeting and you notice that the personal relationships are so much better.” Another female traveler said: “I think being able to have meetings via video and work remotely has influenced many business class flights. Companies don’t send their employees as often to hold meetings outside Spain.” IAG forecasts passenger numbers to rise to 60 percent for the last quarter of the year, aided by the reopening of the transatlantic corridor with the US. Higher fuel costs may dampen that enthusiasm, but there is cautious optimism about what will likely be a long way back to normality for the airline industry.

