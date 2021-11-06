Sports
Chicago Blackhawks fire head coach, assistants after rough start
CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, firing the former NHL forward with the team on a rocky start into his fourth season.
Colliton, who turns 37 in January, was in the first year of a two-year contract extension.
Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank were also released. Derek King was promoted from the Blackhawks’ AHL branch in Rockford to replace Colliton on an interim basis.
Chicago lost 5-1 in Winnipeg on Friday night, dropping 1-9-2 after starting the season with playoff aspirations.
Colliton’s firing is the latest chapter in a difficult trajectory for what was once considered one of the NHL’s marquees.
The Blackhawks released a report on Oct. 26 showing that senior leaders with the organization were largely ignored allegations that assistant coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted former first-round pick Kyle Beach during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup title in 2010. Aldrich told investigators the meeting was by mutual consent.
Stan Bowman, general manager and president of hockey operations in Chicago, and team manager Al MacIsaac have resigned in the wake of the report, and the NHL fined the team $2 million. Joel Quenneville, the Blackhawks coach at the time of the alleged attack, stepped down as coach of the Florida Panthers.
‘LIKE A LIVING MURDER’:Hockey culture failed player. What can be done now?
‘LOTS OF WORK TO DO’: Blackhawks must restore image after sexual assault scandal
OPINION: Bettman handles Blackhawks scandal like a lawyer, not a commissioner
Colliton’s firing, on the other hand, was prompted by the team’s performance on the ice.
Colliton found himself in a difficult situation when he replaced Quenneville in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. Quenneville led Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles in his more than 10 years in charge.
Colliton coached at Rockford when he got the job 15 games into the season. Then his second and third seasons with the Blackhawks were disrupted by COVID-19.
He led Chicago into the postseason in 2020, winning a four-game run against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas. The Blackhawks played without captain Jonathan Toews last season, but they stayed in the playoff battle before fading to a 24-25-7 record.
When he first looked at a normal training camp and schedule, Colliton had high hopes for his fourth season. The Blackhawks acquired defender Seth Jones, goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Tyler Johnson in three deals in July, and signed Jake McCabe, another veteran defender, to free agency.
But Colliton was let go after a slow start with offensive and defensive problems. The coach was greeted with booing as he was introduced for the team’s first home game, and fans chanted Fire Colliton! in a 6-3 loss to Detroit on October 24, which also marked the end of the 535-game sold-out franchise.
Chicago’s early woes were compounded by stints in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol for Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman, Jujhar Khaira and a few members of the Collitons coaching staff.
The 6-foot-2 Colliton was selected by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2003 draft. He had three goals and three assists in 57 NHL career games, all with New York.
