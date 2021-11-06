‘It’s the end of a generation for West Indies cricket’, Bravo hints at franchise cricket in the future





Disappointed with the T20 World Cup being knocked out by just one win out of five games, West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard admitted on Saturday that this is the “end of a generation” for the Caribbean and they will have to start all over again to get a world hit build side.

With the defeat in the swan song competition to Dwyane Bravo and probably Chris Gayle as well, the West Indies are likely to miss out on direct qualification for next year’s World Cup. After Saturday’s defeat, they drop out of the top-8. “Overall it has been a disappointing campaign. We have not done well at all in terms of decisiveness. Our bowling was decent, but not good enough. It’s the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket in our team and around the world,” Pollard said during the post-match presentation. “We as people are very proud. We have to look at the way we play T20 cricket. What we have seen is that a man in the top four has to bat for as long as possible. That should be better. We need to start with a base now,” Pollard said at the post-match press conference. Australia’s David Warner also paid tribute to the outgoing duo Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle, saying they have set the benchmark for the future generation. “DJ (Bravo) has been a benchmark for all the players coming through, and Chris, he’s someone I look up to.” Will continue to play franchise cricket for several more years if my body lasts: Bravo Meanwhile, Bravo says he plans to play franchise cricket for a few more years if his body allows, and he insisted the time was right to finally make time for his international career and the younger players West Indies cricket ahead to bring. Bravo, 38, played his swan song game as the West Indies exited the T20 World Cup after an eight-wicket defeat to Australia. He retired in 2019 to help the West Indies defend their T20 title, but it couldn’t happen as they could only win one of their five Super 12 games. “I will continue to play franchise cricket for a few more years as long as my body allows it,” Bravo, who played for the West Indies for 18 years, said at the post-match press conference.

