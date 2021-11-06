College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Schedule for Week 10

We’re in week 10 of the 2021 college football season. This is the first week of College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed Tuesday, November 2. Georgia is number 1, with Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon rounding out the top 4.
Here’s an overview of the full top 25 schedule for week 10, using the new CFP ranking:
College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Week 10 Schedule, CFP
All times ET
Saturday 6 Nov
College Football Rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 10
RANK
SCHOOL
FILE
1
Georgia
8-0
2
Alabama
7-1
3
Michigan state
8-0
4
Oregon
7-1
5
Ohio State
7-1
6
Cincinnati
8-0
7
Michigan
7-1
8
Oklahoma
9-0
9
Wake Forest
8-0
10
our lady
7-1
11
State of Oklahoma
7-1
12
Baylor
7-1
13
maroon
6-2
14
Texas A&M
6-2
15
BYU
7-2
16
be Miss
6-2
17
Mississippi state
5-3
18
Kentucky
6-2
19
NC state
6-2
20
Minnesota
6-2
21
Wisconsin
5-3
22
Iowa
6-2
23
State of Fresno
7-2
24
State of San Diego
7-1
25
pitt
6-2
College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Schedule for Week 9
NOTE: These are AP Poll Rankings
Saturday 30 Oct.
No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7
No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21
No. 5 Ohio State 33,No. 20 Penn State 24
No. 8 Michigan State 37, no. 6 Michigan 33
No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29
Wisconsin 27, no. 9 Iowa 7
No. 18 Maroon 31, We will. 10 Be Miss 20
no. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34
Mississippi state 31, No. 12 Kentucky
No. 13 Wake Forest 45, duke 7
No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3
No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24
Miami (Fla.) 38, no. 17 Pitt 34
Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37
Fresno State 30, no. 21 San Diego State 20
West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31
No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49
Thursday 28 Oct.
