College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Schedule for Week 10

We’re in week 10 of the 2021 college football season. This is the first week of College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed Tuesday, November 2. Georgia is number 1, with Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon rounding out the top 4. Here’s an overview of the full top 25 schedule for week 10, using the new CFP ranking: College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Week 10 Schedule, CFP All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday 6 Nov College Football Rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 10 RANK SCHOOL FILE 1 Georgia 8-0 2 Alabama 7-1 3 Michigan state 8-0 4 Oregon 7-1 5 Ohio State 7-1 6 Cincinnati 8-0 7 Michigan 7-1 8 Oklahoma 9-0 9 Wake Forest 8-0 10 our lady 7-1 11 State of Oklahoma 7-1 12 Baylor 7-1 13 maroon 6-2 14 Texas A&M 6-2 15 BYU 7-2 16 be Miss 6-2 17 Mississippi state 5-3 18 Kentucky 6-2 19 NC state 6-2 20 Minnesota 6-2 21 Wisconsin 5-3 22 Iowa 6-2 23 State of Fresno 7-2 24 State of San Diego 7-1 25 pitt 6-2 College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Schedule for Week 9 NOTE: These are AP Poll Rankings Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday 30 Oct. No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7

Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31 , Tulane 12

, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21

Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24

No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37 , no. 6 Michigan 33

, no. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29

Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27 , no. 9 Iowa 7

, no. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Maroon 31, We will. 10 Be Miss 20

We will. 10 Be Miss 20 no. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34

North Carolina 34 Mississippi state 31, No. 12 Kentucky

No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, duke 7

duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3

Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31 , Texas 24

, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38 , no. 17 Pitt 34

, no. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37

No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30 , no. 21 San Diego State 20

, no. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31

No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday 28 Oct. College Football Rankings: Top 25 Scores, Schedule for Week 8 All times ET wednesday 20 oct Thursday 21 Oct. Saturday 23 Oct. No. 2 Cincinnati 27 , Navy 20

, Navy 20 No. 3 Oklahoma 35 , Kansas 23

, Kansas 23 No. 4 Alabama 52 , Tennessee 24

, Tennessee 24 No. 5 Ohio State 54 , Indiana 7

, Indiana 7 No. 6 Michigan 33 , Northwest 7

, Northwest 7 Illinois 20 , no. 7 Penn State 18 (9OT)

, no. 7 Penn State 18 (9OT) Iowa State 24 , no. 8 Oklahoma State 21

, no. 8 Oklahoma State 21 No. 10 Oregon 34 , UCLA 31

, UCLA 31 12 Ole Miss 31 , LSU 17

, LSU 17 No. 13 Notre Dame 31 , USC 16

, USC 16 No. 16 Wake Forest 70 , Army 16

, Army 16 Miami 31 , no. 18 NC State 30

, no. 18 NC State 30 No. 22 State of San Diego 20 , Air Force 14

, Air Force 14 No. 23 Pitt 27 , Clemson 17

, Clemson 17 New. 24 UTSA 45 , Louisiana Tech 16

, Louisiana Tech 16 Wisconsin 30, no. 25 Purdue 13 University football results: Week 7 Top 25 results Friday Oct 15. Saturday Oct 16. No. 1 Georgia 30 , no. 11 Kentucky 13

, no. 11 Kentucky 13 Purdue 24 , no. 2 Iowa 7

, no. 2 Iowa 7 No. 3 Cincinnati 56 , UCF 21

, UCF 21 No. 4 Oklahoma 52 , TCU 31

, TCU 31 No. 5 Alabama 49 , Mississippi State 9

, Mississippi State 9 No. 10 Michigan State 20 , Indiana 15

, Indiana 15 No. 12 Oklahoma State 32 , no. 25 Texas 24

, no. 25 Texas 24 We will. 13 Ole Miss 31 , Tennessee 26

, Tennessee 26 Chestnut brown 38 ,New. 17 Arkansas 23

,New. 17 Arkansas 23 Utrecht 35, No. 18 Arizona State 21

No. 18 Arizona State 21 Baylor 38 , no. 19 BYU 24

, no. 19 BYU 24 LSU 49 ,New. 20 Florida 42

,New. 20 Florida 42 No. 21 Texas A&M 35 , Missouri 14

, Missouri 14 No. 22 NC State 33, Boston College 7 University football results: Week 6 Top 25 results Thursday 7 Oct friday 8 oct Saturday 9 Oct. Texas A&M 41 , no. 1 Alabama 38

, no. 1 Alabama 38 No. 2 Georgia 34 , no. 18 Maroon 10

, no. 18 Maroon 10 No. 3 Iowa 23 , no. 4 Penn State 20

, no. 4 Penn State 20 No. 6 Oklahoma 55 , no. 21 Texas 48 (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas)

, no. 21 Texas 48 (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) No. 7 Ohio State 66 , Maryland 17

, Maryland 17 No. 9 Michigan 32 , Nebraska 29

, Nebraska 29 Boise State 26 , #10 BYU 17

, #10 BYU 17 No. 11 Michigan State 31 , Rutgers 13

, Rutgers 13 We will. 17 Ole Miss 52 , no. 13 Arkansas 51

, no. 13 Arkansas 51 No. 14 Notre Dame 32 , Virginia Tech 29

, Virginia Tech 29 No. 16 Kentucky 42 , LSU 21

, LSU 21 No. 19 Wake Forest 40 , Syracuse 37 (OT)

, Syracuse 37 (OT) No. 20 Florida 42 , Vanderbilt 0

, Vanderbilt 0 No. 24 SMU 31 , Navy 24

, Navy 24 No. 25 San Diego State 31, New Mexico 7 University football results: Week 5 Top 25 results Saturday 2 Oct No. 1 Alabama 42 , New. 12 Be Miss 21

, New. 12 Be Miss 21 No. 2 Georgia 37 , no. 8 Arkansas 0

, no. 8 Arkansas 0 Stanford 31 , New. 3 Oregon 24 (OT)

, New. 3 Oregon 24 (OT) No. 4 Penn State 24 , Indiana 0

, Indiana 0 No. 6 Oklahoma 37 , Kansas State 31

, Kansas State 31 No. 7 Cincinnati 24 , no. 9 Notre Dame 13

, no. 9 Notre Dame 13 Kentucky 20 , no. 10 Florida 13

, no. 10 Florida 13 No. 11 Ohio State 52 , Rutgers 13

, Rutgers 13 No. 14 Michigan 38 , Wisconsin 17

, Wisconsin 17 State of Mississippi 26 , no. 15 Texas A&M 22

, no. 15 Texas A&M 22 No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59 , UL Monroe 6

, UL Monroe 6 No. 17 Michigan State 48 , Western Kentucky 31

, Western Kentucky 31 Hawaii 27, No. 18 Fresno State 24

No. 18 Fresno State 24 No. 19 Oklahoma State 24 , no. 21 Baylor 14

, no. 21 Baylor 14 arizona state 42, No. 20 UCLA 23

No. 20 UCLA 23 No. 22 Maroon 24, LSU 13

LSU 13 No. 23 NC State 34 , Louisiana Tech 27

, Louisiana Tech 27 No. 24 Wake Forest 37 , Louisville 34

, Louisville 34 No. 25 Clemson 19, Boston College 13 friday 1 oct University football results: Week 4 Top 25 results Saturday 25 Sept. No. 1 Alabama 63, South Miss 14

South Miss 14 No. 2 Georgia 62 , Vanderbilt 0

, Vanderbilt 0 No. 3 Oregon 41, Arizona 19

Arizona 19 No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13

West Virginia 13 No. 5 Iowa 24 , Colorado state 14

, Colorado state 14 No. 6 Penn State 38 , Villanova 17

, Villanova 17 No. 16 Arkansas 20 , no. 7 Texas A&M 10

, no. 7 Texas A&M 10 NC State 27 , no. 9 Clemson 21

, no. 9 Clemson 21 No. 10 Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Akron 7 no. 11 Florida 38, Tennessee 14

Tennessee 14 No. 12 Notre Dame 41 , no. 18 Wisconsin 13 (Chicago Soldier Field)

, no. 18 Wisconsin 13 (Chicago Soldier Field) Baylor 31 , no. 14 Iowa State 29

, no. 14 Iowa State 29 No. 15 BYU 35, South Florida 27

South Florida 27 No. 17 Coastal Carolina 53 , UMass 3

, UMass 3 No. 19 Michigan 20 , Rutgers 13

, Rutgers 13 No. 20 Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20

Nebraska 20 Georgia Tech 45, No. 21 North Carolina 22 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia)

No. 21 North Carolina 22 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) No. 23 Maroon 34 , state of Georgia 24

, state of Georgia 24 No. 24 UCLA 35, Stanford 24

Stanford 24 Oklahoma State 31, No. 25 Kansas State 20 Friday September 24 University football results: Week 3 Top 25 results Saturday September 18 No. 1 Alabama 31 , no. 11Florida 29

, no. 11Florida 29 No. 2 Georgia 40 , South Carolina 13

, South Carolina 13 No. 3Oklahoma 23 , Nebraska 16

, Nebraska 16 No. 4Oregon 48 , Stony Brook 7

, Stony Brook 7 No. 5Iowa 30 , Kent State 7

, Kent State 7 No. 6 Clemson 14 , Georgia Tech 8

, Georgia Tech 8 No. 7Texas A&M 34 , New Mexico 0

, New Mexico 0 No. 8Cincinnati 38 , Indiana 24

, Indiana 24 No. 9 Ohio State 41 , Tulsa 20

, Tulsa 20 No. 10Penn State 28 , no. 22 Maroon 20

, no. 22 Maroon 20 No. 12Notre Dame 27 , Purdue 13

, Purdue 13 Fresno State 40, No. 13 UCLA 37

No. 13 UCLA 37 No. 14Iowa State 48, UNLV 3

UNLV 3 West Virginia 27 , no. 15Virginia Tech 21

, no. 15Virginia Tech 21 No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28 , buffalo 25

, buffalo 25 no 17Ole Miss 61, Tulane 21

Tulane 21 No. 23 BYU 27, No. 19Arizona State 17

No. 19Arizona State 17 No. 20 Arkansas 45 , Georgia South 10

, Georgia South 10 No. 21 North Carolina 59 , Virginia 39

, Virginia 39 Michigan state 38 , no. 24Miami (Fla.) 17

, no. 24Miami (Fla.) 17 No. 25 Michigan 63, Northern Illinois 10 University football results: Week 2Top 25 results Friday Sept 10. Saturday 11 September No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Mercer 14 No. 2 Georgia 56, UAB 7

UAB 7 no. 12 Oregon 35, No. 3 Ohio State 28

No. 3 Ohio State 28 No. 4 Oklahoma 76, West Carolina 0

West Carolina 0 No. 5 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

Colorado 7 no. 6 Clemson 49, South Carolina State 3

South Carolina State 3 No. 7 Cincinnati 42, Murray State 7

Murray State 7 no. 8 Notre Dame 32, Toledo 29

Toledo 29 No. 10 Iowa 27, No. 9 Iowa State 17

No. 9 Iowa State 17 No. 11 Penn State 44, Ball is 13

Ball is 13 no. 13 Florida 42, South Florida 20

South Florida 20 Stanford 42 , no. 14 USC 28

, no. 14 USC 28 Arkansas 40, No. 15 Texas 21

No. 15 Texas 21 no. 18 Wisconsin 34, East Michigan 7

East Michigan 7 No. 19 Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 14

Middle Tennessee 14 We will. 20 Ole Miss 54, Austin Peay 17

Austin Peay 17 BYU 26 , no. 21 Utah 17

, no. 21 Utah 17 No. 22 Miami (Fla.) 25, Appalachian State 23

Appalachian State 23 No. 23 Arizona State 37 , UNLV 10

, UNLV 10 No. 24 North Carolina 59, Georgia State 17

Georgia State 17 no. 25 Chestnut brown 62,State of Alabama 0 University football results: Week 1 Top 25 results Thursday 2 September Friday September 3 Saturday Sept 4. No. 1 Alabama 44 ,New. 14 Miami (Fla.) 13

,New. 14 Miami (Fla.) 13 No. 2 Oklahoma 40 ,Tulaan 35

,Tulaan 35 No. 5 Georgia 10 , no. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte, NC)

, no. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte, NC) No. 6 Texas A&M 41 ,Kent State 10

,Kent State 10 No. 7 Iowa State 16 ,UNI 10

,UNI 10 No. 8 Cincinnati 49 ,Miami, Ohio 14

,Miami, Ohio 14 No. 11 Oregon 31 , Fresno State 24

, Fresno State 24 No. 19 Penn State 16 , no. 12 Wisconsin 10

, no. 12 Wisconsin 10 No. 13 Florida 35 ,FAU 14

,FAU 14 No. 15 USC 30 ,San Jose State 7

,San Jose State 7 UCLA 38 , no. 16 LSU 27

, no. 16 LSU 27 No. 18 Iowa 34 , no. 17 Indiana 6

, no. 17 Indiana 6 Montana 13 , no. 20 Washington 7

FCS Playoff Bidding: Here are the FCS Playoff automatic bidding scenarios for each conference It's a good time to prepare for the playoffs. 11 conferences will receive automatic bids for the 2021 Playoffs. Here we will break down the scenarios for each team still alive in its conference championship race. READ MORE October Surprises from the 2021 College Football Season Here are some of the biggest surprises from last month of college football. READ MORE The College Football Fan's Guide to Week 10 Matches November has arrived and week 10 of the college football season looks set to continue an unpredictable college football season.

