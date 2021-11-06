Breaking news Chicago Blackhawks: Head Coach Jeremy Colliton Fired; Derek King appointed interim coach





It finally happened. After a terrible 1-9-2 start to the season, the Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton and a few assistant coaches on Saturday afternoon. Derek King, who was the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs the Blackhawks AHL affiliate, has been dubbed the Chicagos interim head coach. Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of Colliton being named Chicago head coach after taking over from Joel Quenneville during the early stages of the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks have relieved Jeremy Colliton, Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank from their coaching duties and have appointed Derek King Interim Head Coach effective immediately. https://t.co/2PggeNtIY4 Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) Nov 6, 2021 A statement posted on the team website including comments from CEO Danny Wirtz: It has been an extremely difficult couple of weeks for our organization and we have had to go through some necessary changes. As we look forward, we know we need to regain the trust of our fans, and we’re grateful for the support of our entire community as we work to do just that. On the ice, Interim General Manager Kyle Davidson has our full confidence and autonomy to make hockey decisions, and we support him in this coaching change. We appreciate all that Jeremy has brought to the Blackhawks and we look forward to working with Derek as our interim head coach as we rebuild our permanent leadership in hockey operations. More words from interim general manager Kyle Davidson: Our goal on the ice remains the same: to build an elite hockey system – and we failed to deliver. The fact is that our game and our competitiveness need to improve. Every match, every shift. The current coaching changes are difficult, especially given the incredible personal connections Jeremy and others have made with our players as they develop. We appreciate Jeremy’s contributions to the organization over the past three seasons, and we wish him and his family the best. We appreciate Derek’s willingness to step behind the bench as we look for our next permanent head coach. His NHL experience as a player and working with our younger players in Rockford over the past four years gives us great confidence in his ability to lead the Chicago Blackhawks in this interim role. And a short statement from the new coach: This team has a lot of talent – talent I know from my time in the organization – and I look forward to working with them behind the bench. I appreciate the support of Kyle Davidson and Danny Wirtz throughout this process and can’t wait to get started. I understand my role and position and am ready to do the work required to help the organization succeed. Colliton’s tenure ends after 205 games with a record of 87-92-26, including a post-season record of 4-5 during the 2020 postseason. But the terrible start to the 21-22 season proved to be his undoing. While two assistant coaches were removed, Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions on the staff and former Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz will also remain with the team as a player development advisor. Anders Sorensen takes over behind the bench in Rockford, which plays at home against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night. The 54-year-old has been the Rockfords head coach since he took Colliton from Chicago. also spent several years with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs AHL affiliate. Although he has never been an NHL head coach before, King played 14 seasons with three different teams, racking up 612 points (261 G, 351 A) in 830 games.

