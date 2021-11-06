Bears rookie QB Justin Fields asserting himself at Halas Hall, in games

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is hard to read.

From the day he arrived at Halas Hall, he has rarely deviated from his quiet baseline. He was no more expressive after playing really well against the 49ers last week than after imploding against the Buccaneers the week before.

Within that stability, however, coach Matt Nagy noticed increasing assertiveness as Fields took full control of his role as the Bears starter. Say what you will about Nagy’s plan or decisions, but he is very good at reading people and has been in Fields constantly for the past six months.

He’s seen Fields’ confidence grow since he took over from Andy Dalton in Week 3, and there’s been a huge improvement from his debacle from a Cleveland debut to the way he handles things heading into the game. the Steelers on Monday. Fields has become increasingly authoritative towards teammates, more precise in his mastery of the script and more detailed in the questions he asks during meetings.

His attitude in the meetings is probably where you feel a lot of the growth, Nagy said. In training, his pace in and out of the huddle, his communication with the players in between plays with that more and more.

As he plays more plays with them, discussions arise… He becomes a bit more vocal.

All that behind-the-scenes development, as well as what he showed when he threw 175 yards and ran 103 last week, would have been delayed by a year if the Bears had stayed with Dalton as they originally planned. It’s a tough break for Dalton who he signed expecting to be the starter and lost his spot due to injury, but that was what the Bears needed. Otherwise Nagy might have kept Fields on the bench all season.

If he had, he probably would have avoided the five-fold nightmare Fields had to endure against the Bucs. Dalton is limited, of course, but an 11-year veteran is always the safer choice over a rookie. It has been almost two years since he had more than two interceptions in a match.

And Nagy was well aware of the likelihood and inevitability that Fields would give unbearable performances in the beginning. Maybe even more to come. A rookie quarterback’s path is rarely smooth, and Monday will only be his seventh start.

But those bad games are a necessary part of the process. There’s no way to fast-forward through all the mistakes Fields is sure to make and learn from as he learns to play in the NFL. It’s a price Nagy accepted when he made the change, even though he knew it could work against him to keep his job.

With a quarterback in the first year, that’s going to happen, Nagy said. You’re not going to win every game like you might have in college, so how are you going to bounce back mentally? After Green Bay and Tampa Bay, the way he handled it shows that he is able to bounce back mentally and have the game he had last week.

Fields position coach John DeFilippo is comfortable with his path being choppy, though preferably hell never hits bottom like he did against the Bucs. The hope is that the Buccaneers game was the worst it will ever get.

There will be some peaks and there will be some troughs and everything in between, he said. You just try to limit the valleys as much as possible.

It’s nice to see him in those peaks though.

Fields resilience on the field and tighter grip on his responsibilities during the week feed off each other. While taking charge in practice and meetings, he is encouraged in games. Because he plays well and generates excitement from what he does in games, he increases his credibility with teammates.

Nagy noted that Fields doesn’t hesitate to hold experienced teammates accountable if something isn’t done right or instruct them to change the way they play a particular game to better suit how he sees the field. At the age of 22, he spoke to established players such as Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson and was well received.

He doesn’t care who you are or how many years you’ve been in this league, Nagy said. When he sees something, he wants to do it right. Under no circumstances is he ever reserved. Not at all, and that’s what I like about him.