Sports
Bears rookie QB Justin Fields asserting himself at Halas Hall, in games
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is hard to read.
From the day he arrived at Halas Hall, he has rarely deviated from his quiet baseline. He was no more expressive after playing really well against the 49ers last week than after imploding against the Buccaneers the week before.
Within that stability, however, coach Matt Nagy noticed increasing assertiveness as Fields took full control of his role as the Bears starter. Say what you will about Nagy’s plan or decisions, but he is very good at reading people and has been in Fields constantly for the past six months.
He’s seen Fields’ confidence grow since he took over from Andy Dalton in Week 3, and there’s been a huge improvement from his debacle from a Cleveland debut to the way he handles things heading into the game. the Steelers on Monday. Fields has become increasingly authoritative towards teammates, more precise in his mastery of the script and more detailed in the questions he asks during meetings.
His attitude in the meetings is probably where you feel a lot of the growth, Nagy said. In training, his pace in and out of the huddle, his communication with the players in between plays with that more and more.
As he plays more plays with them, discussions arise… He becomes a bit more vocal.
All that behind-the-scenes development, as well as what he showed when he threw 175 yards and ran 103 last week, would have been delayed by a year if the Bears had stayed with Dalton as they originally planned. It’s a tough break for Dalton who he signed expecting to be the starter and lost his spot due to injury, but that was what the Bears needed. Otherwise Nagy might have kept Fields on the bench all season.
If he had, he probably would have avoided the five-fold nightmare Fields had to endure against the Bucs. Dalton is limited, of course, but an 11-year veteran is always the safer choice over a rookie. It has been almost two years since he had more than two interceptions in a match.
And Nagy was well aware of the likelihood and inevitability that Fields would give unbearable performances in the beginning. Maybe even more to come. A rookie quarterback’s path is rarely smooth, and Monday will only be his seventh start.
But those bad games are a necessary part of the process. There’s no way to fast-forward through all the mistakes Fields is sure to make and learn from as he learns to play in the NFL. It’s a price Nagy accepted when he made the change, even though he knew it could work against him to keep his job.
With a quarterback in the first year, that’s going to happen, Nagy said. You’re not going to win every game like you might have in college, so how are you going to bounce back mentally? After Green Bay and Tampa Bay, the way he handled it shows that he is able to bounce back mentally and have the game he had last week.
Fields position coach John DeFilippo is comfortable with his path being choppy, though preferably hell never hits bottom like he did against the Bucs. The hope is that the Buccaneers game was the worst it will ever get.
There will be some peaks and there will be some troughs and everything in between, he said. You just try to limit the valleys as much as possible.
It’s nice to see him in those peaks though.
Fields resilience on the field and tighter grip on his responsibilities during the week feed off each other. While taking charge in practice and meetings, he is encouraged in games. Because he plays well and generates excitement from what he does in games, he increases his credibility with teammates.
Nagy noted that Fields doesn’t hesitate to hold experienced teammates accountable if something isn’t done right or instruct them to change the way they play a particular game to better suit how he sees the field. At the age of 22, he spoke to established players such as Jimmy Graham and Allen Robinson and was well received.
He doesn’t care who you are or how many years you’ve been in this league, Nagy said. When he sees something, he wants to do it right. Under no circumstances is he ever reserved. Not at all, and that’s what I like about him.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/11/6/22767395/bears-qb-justin-fields-asserting-himself-at-halas-hall-games-matt-nagy-allen-robinson-jimmy-graham
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]