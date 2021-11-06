Protests and death threats fuel the racism scandal in Yorkshire crickets | Yorkshire

The ongoing racism scandal at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club intensified this weekend with off-ground protests on Saturday, alleging staff have received death threats.

The club was thrown into turmoil last week after a report in a culture of racism described the use of the p slur against former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq as banter which, it said, warranted no further action.

At a protest outside the stadium in Headingley on Saturday, cricket fans, including Rafiqs’ young son, sister and father, called for the full report of the Yorkshire CCC and an end to racism in cricket to be released.

As torrential rain poured down on the gathered protesters, Rafiq’s father was holding a homemade sign that read Racism is no joke. Addressing the crowd, Leeds University lecturer Dr Abdul-Bashid Shaikh said: We call on Yorkshire CCC to do the right thing and recognize that racism exists and it falls short of the standards we expect from such a prestigious club . He called on Yorkshire to take concrete steps to eradicate institutional racism.

Mohammed Patel, a human rights lawyer who organized the protest, said: the observer: Yorkshire County Cricket Club failed in their duty. No doubt about that. To drag an ex-player through everything he’s been through, to the point of thinking about taking his own life, there’s no excuse for that. That’s why everyone is here today. Rafiq, who played two spells for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, has said he was suicidal after being treated by fellow players and failing to investigate complaints of racism by the Yorkshire CCC board.

On Thursday evening, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all internationals and other major matches at the Yorkshires site and the clubs’ main sponsors withdrew their support after a public response.

Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash called for Yorkshire CCC to be dragged into 2021 after saying it was a disappointing response to accusations of racism.

Ramprakash told BBC Radio 4s Today program on Saturday: The attitude of the board shows a lack of remorse and a lack of understanding for the seriousness of what has happened. That’s what’s so disappointing. A source at the club said additional security has now been put in place to protect staff working on the cricket pitch after some of them received death threats. There is no suggestion that any of the protesters were involved. Staff said the Yorkshire CCC board meeting on Friday was held via Zoom rather than in person, for security reasons and the majority of staff have been told to work from home if possible for the foreseeable future.

The club also removed the staff directory from its website on Friday. The events come in light of the anger of Yorkshire cricket fans over what many see as blatant attempts by the club to sweep the problem of systemic racism under the rug.

Azeem Rafiq, pictured in 2018, said he felt suicidal after being treated by fellow players and the Yorkshire CCCs who failed to investigate his accusations of racism. Photo: Allan McKenzie/Rex

The report, which took 12 months and has still not been published, confirmed seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations and acknowledged that he had faced racial harassment and bullying. Yorkshire announced last week that none of its current employees would take action as a result. Rafiq will testify before parliaments digital, culture, media and sports select committee on November 16. A second player, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, has said he had also faced systematic ridicule and racism in Yorkshire and that an additional investigation is now underway at the club into claims by another unnamed Asian player that he suffered from racism and was urinated on by another player.

Club president Roger Hutton, who was appointed in April 2020, resigned on Friday along with two other board members. In interviews, he accused the ECB of failing to act and provide the necessary support to Yorkshire as it tried to investigate racism claims.

The ECB has now launched its own investigation to decide whether further sanctions should be imposed.

It emerged Friday night that the Equality and Human Rights Commission had also contacted Yorkshire to request access to the full independent report on Rafiq’s claims and is considering whether or not to take action against the club.

Hutton has been replaced by Kamlesh Patel, who said there was much work to be done to repair the damage caused by the botched investigation. After his appointment, Lord Patel shared how he had experienced a lot of racism growing up in Bradford and playing cricket, most notably using the p slur.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been accused of making racist remarks, a claim he strongly denies. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

When I was a boy, I developed into a very fast runner, he said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. Do you know why? Because gangs of skinheads used to enjoy what they called Paki bashing and teach you to run or get beat up.

So that word the Paki word has real meaning to me. I don’t need to be told it’s not a joke. Trained as a social worker, Patel is Chair of Social Work England and former Chair of the Mental Health Act Commission.

Major sponsors such as Nike, Emerald group and Yorkshire Tea withdrew their support for the club with immediate effect. Tetleys brewery and David Lloyd Clubs said they would not renew their contracts with Yorkshire, while Leeds Beckett University, which teaches on the ground, took its branding off the Yorkshire CCC website.

Ripples from the allegations have hit Michael Vaughan, who has been removed from Radio 5 by the BBC The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on Monday after two cricketers said they heard the former England captain make racist remarks while playing for Yorkshire in 2009.

The decision came after Vaughan, who has worked as an expert compiler and analyst on Test Match Special Charged for 12 years with telling three players of Asian descent there were too many of you, we need to do something about it before a provincial game in Nottingham.

Yorkshire CCC did not respond to requests for comment. Vaughan strongly denies allegations of racism.