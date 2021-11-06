Sports
Protests and death threats fuel the racism scandal in Yorkshire crickets | Yorkshire
The ongoing racism scandal at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club intensified this weekend with off-ground protests on Saturday, alleging staff have received death threats.
The club was thrown into turmoil last week after a report in a culture of racism described the use of the p slur against former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq as banter which, it said, warranted no further action.
At a protest outside the stadium in Headingley on Saturday, cricket fans, including Rafiqs’ young son, sister and father, called for the full report of the Yorkshire CCC and an end to racism in cricket to be released.
As torrential rain poured down on the gathered protesters, Rafiq’s father was holding a homemade sign that read Racism is no joke. Addressing the crowd, Leeds University lecturer Dr Abdul-Bashid Shaikh said: We call on Yorkshire CCC to do the right thing and recognize that racism exists and it falls short of the standards we expect from such a prestigious club . He called on Yorkshire to take concrete steps to eradicate institutional racism.
Mohammed Patel, a human rights lawyer who organized the protest, said: the observer: Yorkshire County Cricket Club failed in their duty. No doubt about that. To drag an ex-player through everything he’s been through, to the point of thinking about taking his own life, there’s no excuse for that. That’s why everyone is here today. Rafiq, who played two spells for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, has said he was suicidal after being treated by fellow players and failing to investigate complaints of racism by the Yorkshire CCC board.
On Thursday evening, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended all internationals and other major matches at the Yorkshires site and the clubs’ main sponsors withdrew their support after a public response.
Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash called for Yorkshire CCC to be dragged into 2021 after saying it was a disappointing response to accusations of racism.
Ramprakash told BBC Radio 4s Today program on Saturday: The attitude of the board shows a lack of remorse and a lack of understanding for the seriousness of what has happened. That’s what’s so disappointing. A source at the club said additional security has now been put in place to protect staff working on the cricket pitch after some of them received death threats. There is no suggestion that any of the protesters were involved. Staff said the Yorkshire CCC board meeting on Friday was held via Zoom rather than in person, for security reasons and the majority of staff have been told to work from home if possible for the foreseeable future.
The club also removed the staff directory from its website on Friday. The events come in light of the anger of Yorkshire cricket fans over what many see as blatant attempts by the club to sweep the problem of systemic racism under the rug.
The report, which took 12 months and has still not been published, confirmed seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations and acknowledged that he had faced racial harassment and bullying. Yorkshire announced last week that none of its current employees would take action as a result. Rafiq will testify before parliaments digital, culture, media and sports select committee on November 16. A second player, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, has said he had also faced systematic ridicule and racism in Yorkshire and that an additional investigation is now underway at the club into claims by another unnamed Asian player that he suffered from racism and was urinated on by another player.
Club president Roger Hutton, who was appointed in April 2020, resigned on Friday along with two other board members. In interviews, he accused the ECB of failing to act and provide the necessary support to Yorkshire as it tried to investigate racism claims.
The ECB has now launched its own investigation to decide whether further sanctions should be imposed.
It emerged Friday night that the Equality and Human Rights Commission had also contacted Yorkshire to request access to the full independent report on Rafiq’s claims and is considering whether or not to take action against the club.
Hutton has been replaced by Kamlesh Patel, who said there was much work to be done to repair the damage caused by the botched investigation. After his appointment, Lord Patel shared how he had experienced a lot of racism growing up in Bradford and playing cricket, most notably using the p slur.
When I was a boy, I developed into a very fast runner, he said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. Do you know why? Because gangs of skinheads used to enjoy what they called Paki bashing and teach you to run or get beat up.
So that word the Paki word has real meaning to me. I don’t need to be told it’s not a joke. Trained as a social worker, Patel is Chair of Social Work England and former Chair of the Mental Health Act Commission.
Major sponsors such as Nike, Emerald group and Yorkshire Tea withdrew their support for the club with immediate effect. Tetleys brewery and David Lloyd Clubs said they would not renew their contracts with Yorkshire, while Leeds Beckett University, which teaches on the ground, took its branding off the Yorkshire CCC website.
Ripples from the allegations have hit Michael Vaughan, who has been removed from Radio 5 by the BBC The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on Monday after two cricketers said they heard the former England captain make racist remarks while playing for Yorkshire in 2009.
The decision came after Vaughan, who has worked as an expert compiler and analyst on Test Match Special Charged for 12 years with telling three players of Asian descent there were too many of you, we need to do something about it before a provincial game in Nottingham.
Yorkshire CCC did not respond to requests for comment. Vaughan strongly denies allegations of racism.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/06/protests-and-death-threats-stoke-yorkshire-crickets-racism-scandal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]