Sports
Undefeated college football teams in 2021
There are only four undefeated college football teams left at the FBS level as we play Week 10. Wake Forest and Michigan State are the most recent undefeated teams to go under. North Carolina upset the Demon Deacons, 58-55 and Purdue took its second top-5 win as an unranked team, beating Michigan State 40-29.
Here’s a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of November 6, 2021.
Number 1 Georgia (9-0)
Next game:Saturday November 13 in Tennessee
Georgia may have a historically stellar defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 59 points in nine games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 10, beating Missouri 43-6.
No. 6 Cincinnati (9-0)
Next game:6:00 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 12 vs. South Florida on ESPN2
The Bearcats recently defeated Tulsa and held on in the fourth quarter to win 28-20. Tulane and Navy didn’t make it easy in Week 9 or 8 respectively, but Cincinnati escaped with wins in both games. The Bearcats have had two wins by one possession this season.
No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0)
Next game: Saturday, November 13 at No. 12 Baylor
Oklahoma broke its run of winning close games after blowing Texas Tech 52-21 during week 9. The Sooners’ next opponent will be one of their toughest when they visit number 16 Baylor. The Bears are 7-1 in the season and will try to jump Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with a win.
UTSA (8-0)
Next game: 10:15 a.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 at UTEP on ESPN2
Off week 9 the Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and on week 4 they beat Memphis on the road. UTSA had another narrow win to make it 6-0 and continued to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up late with the big interception to take the win. UTSA then sent Rice and Louisiana Tech, 45-0 and 45-16, respectively.
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2021-11-06/undefeated-college-football-teams-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
