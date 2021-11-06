Hendersonville closes undefeated season with 2A girls tennis title over Research Triangle





– Is it back to back? Or should we call it a three-peat? Regardless, Hendersonville is the NC High School Athletic Association 2A girls’ tennis champion for one more season after beating Research Triangle 5-2 in Saturday’s title game at Burlington Tennis Center. The Bearcats (18-0) finished an undefeated season two years after the last dual-team title in 2019 and essentially one semester away from the tournament team title in the pandemic-shortened spring season 2021. There was no dual-team title last season , with that tournament title as the stand-in. So the Bearcats can now boast two dual team titles in the past three years and three team state championships in that same period. Singles matches: Olivia Pursley (HVL) beats. Sabrina Grewal (RT) 6-1, 6-1 Olivia Hankinson (RT) beats. Eliza Perry (HVL) 6-3, 6-0 Lindsay Bull (HVL) defeats. Devna Patel (RT) 6-3, 6-1 Ramsey Ross (HVL) beats. Abigail Ulanch (RT) 6-1, 6-0 Ava Heffner (HVL) beats. Morgan Shadoan (RT) 6-4, 6-1 Natalia Stephens (RT) beats. Reece Rescue (HVL) 6-4, 6-1 Doubles matches: DNF Pursley/Bull (HVL) led Grewal/Patel (RT) 6-5 when the game was decided DNF Perry/Ross (HVL) led Hankinson/Ulanch (RT) 7-5 when game was decided Heffner/Rescue (HVL) defeats. Morgan/Stephens (RT) 8-3 Heffner was named MVP for the Bearcats during the playoffs, while Ross won her team’s sportsmanship award. Completing its first season in 2A, Research Triangle (14-5), losing to just one 4A team, one 3A team, Hendersonville, and also conference adversary Raleigh Charter twice something the Raptors avenge in the regional East final to advance to Saturday’s title. Despite being without their usual number 4 starter, the Raptors forced doubles. However, Hendersonville’s doubles were arguably the strongest in 2A, with state champions Perry and Ross as the No. 2 team. The match ended when Heffner and Redden scored the winning run at number 3 in doubles. Ulanch of Research Triangle was declared the winner of her tam’s sportsmanship. This is Hendersonville’s third dual-team title (four titles in total, including last year’s team tournament title) as Research Triangle made its first appearance.

