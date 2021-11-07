Sports
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
It’s a busy 10-game slate for the most important games at Yahoo. Interestingly enough, though, there isn’t a single big favorite on the roll. Marquee matchups include the Bruins-Maple Leafs, Flyers-Capitals and Islanders-Jets fights, with the Jets, Coyotes, Rangers and Devils all playing their second game in consecutive nights. Here’s a look at some recommendations and blurs on each position.
All stats from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.
GOALIE
Philipp Grubauer, SEA and ARI ($26): Grubauer came in in solid form, stopping 87 of 93 shots in his past four starts to set a 3-1 record. On Saturday, the Kraken face the scoreless Coyotes, and Arizona has scored the fewest goals per 60 minutes in the league. The salary is also good for Grubauer in this favorable matchup.
GOALIE TO AVOID
Ilya Sorokin, NYI at WPG ($38): As the Jets play the second leg of a back-to-back set, they also come in with an active 6-0-2 record and 33 goals on the stretch. Add in the fact that Sorokin is the most expensive goalkeeper in the player pool, and there’s plenty of reason to look at other options on the payroll.
CENTRE
Nathan MacKinnon, COL at CLS ($30): For statistical correction, look ahead to MacKinnon’s current 4.8 percent take-up. He has only found the back of the net once this year, despite attempting 47 shots in seven games. For reference, the superstar posted a score of 11.5 percent over the past four seasons.
CENTER TO AVOID
Mika Zibanejad, NYR at CGY ($30): The Flames have handed in the third fewest goals per 60 minutes in the league this season, with Zibanejad and the Rangers playing their second game in consecutive nights. In addition, there could easily be a negative regression in puck luck for Zibanejad. He has scored three times on six shots in the last two games.
WING
Drake Batherson, OTT vs. TB ($19): There’s a contrarian appeal here as Tampa Bay wants to be a tough opponent. However, Batherson has racked up an impressive five points, five helpers, 22 shots and 39 tries in the past seven games. For what it’s worth, the RotoWire Lineup Optimizer is also optimistic about the 23-year-old winger.
Jaden Schwartz, SEA and ARI ($17): It’s a mess for the Coyotes as they also concede the most goals per 60 minutes in the league, and Arizona is also playing for the second night in a row. Schwartz comes in this plus matchup with a five-game points streak and a manageable salary. Playing top offensive minutes also increases his advantage.
WINGS TO AVOID
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA vs AUTO ($30): These score settings just don’t match Huberdeau’s fantasy profile very well. Despite finding the scoresheet in nine out of ten games to kick off the campaign, the 28-year-old winger has only racked up double-digit fantasy points three times. Add to that the fact that the Hurricanes are 9-0 and conceding the fewest goals per 60 minutes in the league, and Huberdeau’s salary provides ample reason to fade.
Jake Guentzel, PIT vs MIN ($23): The Penguins are left without several regulars, and mostly because of Guentzel’s prospects, the centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are staying away. The winger has been on the ice for a pedestrian for the past three seasons 1.8 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five, as he skated away from Crosby and Malkin.
DEFENSE
Devon Toews, COL at CLS ($18): The sophomore Av has been activated from an injured reserve and is expected to debut as the quarterback on the No. 1 power play unit while skating the top pair at five-on-five. Toews also offers a high fantasy floor after averaging 2.3 shots and 1.6 blocks per game last season.
Jeff Petry, MA vs. VGK ($13): It was a disastrous start to the season for Petry as he scored just 0.41 points per 60 minutes. His salary is therefore much lower and there is a clear advantage given his top role with the Canadians.
DEFENDERS TO AVOID
Adam Fox, NYR at CGY ($28): Another star to consider fading due to his hefty salary, Fox has found the scoresheet in four straight games with a goal, six assists, 10 shots and 15 blocks. However, he also hadn’t racked up double-digit fantasy points in any of his five outings before the points streak. As noted, this is also a back-to-back spot for the Rangers, and Calgary has been strong defensively.
MacKenzie Weegar, FLA vs AUTO ($19): With Carolina’s strong start to the season, there are probably better options in and below Weegar’s salary range. His three assists, 10 shots and 16 blocks in the past eight games are solid stats, but far from spectacular.
