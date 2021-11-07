3 bold predictions, choose score





The NY Giants look to enter farewell week with an upset win over Derek Carr, Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season On Sunday afternoon, the NY Giants’ offense will again be limited, but the defense may have a chance for a strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. It has certainly been a tumultuous month for the Raiders, in the wake of the resignation of former head coach Jon Gruden after his despicable, misogynistic, racist and hateful emails were leaked, coupled with the arrest of star-wide receiver Henry Ruggs after a DUI accident in which he drove 156 miles per hour and killed a woman and her dog in a fiery crash. Las Vegas could certainly arrive at MetLife Stadium as a besieged team, or flip a switch and play inspired football behind quarterback Derek Carr, who is in the midst of one of the strongest seasons of his career. Sunday is an opportunity for the defense of the NY Giants to build momentum after the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs averaged just 11.5 points per game over the past two games. How will quarterback Daniel Jones and the NY Giants offense—without Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, but perhaps with Kenny Golladay—compete against a Raiders defense that comes in ninth overall defense? Here’s a look at 3 bold predictions and a score pick for NY Giants vs. Raiders: Derek Carr held under 150 passing yards Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is on the edge of the MVP talk and has had one of the strongest seasons of his career, but this has been an unprecedented week. Losing one of Carr’s favorite targets, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, in such selfish and tragic circumstances as an alcohol-related fiery car accident that killed a woman and her dog, in which Ruggs was arrested for drink-driving while reportedly 156 miles per hour must be unbearable conditions for a quarterback to prepare for a game. Carr’s off-season is 196 yards. But considering an exhausted receiving corps; Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards atop the receiver’s wide depth map, it’s possible that the NY Giants defense will keep him at a significantly lower output. Two weeks away from getting Sam Darnold off the bench in a win over the Carolina Panthers and six days from holding Patrick Mahomes to 275 yards with one touchdown to one interception, look for the Giants to choke Carr on Sunday afternoon.

