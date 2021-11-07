Racism in Yorkshire cricket: former official says other counties have ‘same problem’ as fans call for more layoffs | british news

Former Yorkshire cricket officials have said other counties have “the same problem” with racism – as protesters called for more resignations following a report on Azeem Rafiq’s claims.

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC) and the wider sport have been rocked by allegations of racism in the game and the way such claims are handled.

It comes after Yorkshire CCC decided that no player, employee or executive would be punished, despite an internal report finding Rafiq was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for the team.

The lack of action led to much criticism, with club chairman Roger Hutton resigns.

A group of protesters stood outside the club’s Headingley stadium on Saturday, also demanding the resignation of chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon.

Image:

Some of Aseem Rafiq’s family were among those who demonstrated on Saturday



The protesters have said that the appointment of a new chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel, is a start, but the rest of the board must now be replaced.

Abdul Shaikh is a lecturer at the University of Leeds. He came by to show solidarity with Rafiq.

“We all identify with Rafiq’s suffering because we, as people from ethnic minority backgrounds, have had similar experiences where we were called the P-word,” said Mr. Shaikh.

He is a cricket fan and a long time supporter of Yorkshire CCC.

“It also pains me that the actual club has been discredited. You think that, you know, the board members would think twice about the mismanagement of the club’s reputation. Unfortunately, the reputation is now in tatters.”

Image:

Abdul Shaikh came to show solidarity with Aseem Rafiq



Rafiq’s relatives were also present at the protest.

Amna Rafiq told Sky News that her brother is doing well, but he is, understandably, stressed.

They will not comment at this time, pending Rafiq’s comment on his former club when he testifies before parliament on Nov. 16.

Taj Butt, was one of the speakers at the demonstration. He worked for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, the club’s charitable arm, from 2014 to 2017.

He has never seen the abuse Rafiq claims to have suffered, but believes the club has a racist culture.

Mr Butt was disappointed to see the club not taking any action against players or staff, despite their own report that Rafiq had been the victim of racial intimidation and harassment.

“Until those individuals are addressed and action is taken against them, the community has absolutely no confidence that the organization will continue.”

Image:

Taj Butt, formerly of the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation



Tony Bowry was the Yorkshire Cricket Board’s Cultural Diversity Officer when Rafiq played for the club. His work focused on grassroots teams in the province. He wrote a letter of support for Rafiq when he spoke out about the racism he had faced.

My Bowry is concerned that young players of color will be reluctant to pursue a career in cricket.

“It’s not just about what’s happening to young Asian cricketers, it’s happening to West Indian cricketers too, and it’s not just in Yorkshire. There are other counties that have the same problem, other counties that involve black and Asian players .”

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





3:37



‘One man’s jest is another’s downfall’



Lord Patel, the new director and chairman of YCCC, said: “The club needs to learn from its past mistakes, regain trust and rebuild relations with our communities. There is a lot of work to be done, including reading the report from the panel so we can begin the process and learn from our past mistakes.”

Yorkshire cricket is facing a moment of reckoning.

But across the country, many people believe this scandal reflects a wider problem in sport and are looking to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to set an example for tackling racism.