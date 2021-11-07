Sports
Racism in Yorkshire cricket: former official says other counties have ‘same problem’ as fans call for more layoffs | british news
Former Yorkshire cricket officials have said other counties have “the same problem” with racism – as protesters called for more resignations following a report on Azeem Rafiq’s claims.
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC) and the wider sport have been rocked by allegations of racism in the game and the way such claims are handled.
It comes after Yorkshire CCC decided that no player, employee or executive would be punished, despite an internal report finding Rafiq was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for the team.
The lack of action led to much criticism, with club chairman Roger Hutton resigns.
A group of protesters stood outside the club’s Headingley stadium on Saturday, also demanding the resignation of chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon.
The protesters have said that the appointment of a new chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel, is a start, but the rest of the board must now be replaced.
Abdul Shaikh is a lecturer at the University of Leeds. He came by to show solidarity with Rafiq.
“We all identify with Rafiq’s suffering because we, as people from ethnic minority backgrounds, have had similar experiences where we were called the P-word,” said Mr. Shaikh.
He is a cricket fan and a long time supporter of Yorkshire CCC.
“It also pains me that the actual club has been discredited. You think that, you know, the board members would think twice about the mismanagement of the club’s reputation. Unfortunately, the reputation is now in tatters.”
Rafiq’s relatives were also present at the protest.
Amna Rafiq told Sky News that her brother is doing well, but he is, understandably, stressed.
They will not comment at this time, pending Rafiq’s comment on his former club when he testifies before parliament on Nov. 16.
Taj Butt, was one of the speakers at the demonstration. He worked for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, the club’s charitable arm, from 2014 to 2017.
He has never seen the abuse Rafiq claims to have suffered, but believes the club has a racist culture.
Mr Butt was disappointed to see the club not taking any action against players or staff, despite their own report that Rafiq had been the victim of racial intimidation and harassment.
“Until those individuals are addressed and action is taken against them, the community has absolutely no confidence that the organization will continue.”
Tony Bowry was the Yorkshire Cricket Board’s Cultural Diversity Officer when Rafiq played for the club. His work focused on grassroots teams in the province. He wrote a letter of support for Rafiq when he spoke out about the racism he had faced.
My Bowry is concerned that young players of color will be reluctant to pursue a career in cricket.
“It’s not just about what’s happening to young Asian cricketers, it’s happening to West Indian cricketers too, and it’s not just in Yorkshire. There are other counties that have the same problem, other counties that involve black and Asian players .”
Lord Patel, the new director and chairman of YCCC, said: “The club needs to learn from its past mistakes, regain trust and rebuild relations with our communities. There is a lot of work to be done, including reading the report from the panel so we can begin the process and learn from our past mistakes.”
Yorkshire cricket is facing a moment of reckoning.
But across the country, many people believe this scandal reflects a wider problem in sport and are looking to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to set an example for tackling racism.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/yorkshire-cricket-racism-former-official-says-other-counties-are-having-the-same-problem-as-fans-call-for-further-resignations-12462524
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]