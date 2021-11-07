A happy tired one: Ramskogler doubles as a tennis player, athletic staff member

On September 18, the state of Mississippi received a curveball during a soccer game.

The Bulldogs athletic communications staff learned halfway through the game in Memphis that the host Tigers were not going to transcribe MSU coach Mike Leachs’ postgame call, something the visitors had expected.

So, Assistant Director of Communications Brian Ogden put out a call on the Student Assistants GroupMe, hoping someone would step in.

Gregor Ramskogler was the only one to react.

A native Austrian, English is Ramskogler’s second language. Still, he transcribed Leach’s interview and marked any words he didn’t recognize so Ogden could jot it down and clean it up.

It’s harder for him, but he’s the first to volunteer to do it, Ogden said.

Since he started working with the athletics department in the spring of 2020, Ramskogler has been around for everything. He delved into box scores, toiled over spreadsheets, and spent long hours in the Bryan Building.

Oh, right, and he’s also a Mississippi state tennis player who joins MSU athletics whenever he can find the time. And there isn’t always a lot of it.

I am very tired every day when I come home, I am not going to lie, said Ramskogler. I’m very tired, but it’s a happy tired. Everything I do here with tennis and school and the internship here, I do with great pleasure.

Changing course at university

When Ramskogler was 16, he traveled with his mother Sylvia to the neighboring Czech Republic for a tournament. A college coach was there to recruit, but Ramskogler had his heart set on something else.

No, I’ll never go to college, he told himself. I never go to study anywhere, not even in my house. I’m not going to study. I’m done after school.

But a friend from his club team back home in Austria, who played at the University of Washington, told Ramskogler about the university. The more he heard, the more he loved it and he realized he wasn’t ready to go professional yet.

I probably have a level of 800-900 in the world, but that won’t get you anywhere because you don’t make money and you struggle from one tournament to another and lose money, Ramskogler said. It doesn’t really make sense.

Mississippi State assistant coach Matt Walters saw Ramskoglers results at a tournament in Europe and reached out through social media, the primary way to connect with international athletes. Ramskogler came to the US on his first overseas trip to visit MSU, Oregon and South Florida. He chose the Bulldogs, and he’s glad he did.

I absolutely love Mississippi State, Ramskogler said. I like the university.

But for his first two and a half years, Ramskogler’s involvement in MSU athletics began and ended on the tennis court. He was part of 23 doubles wins as a freshman and won a Southeastern Conference Player of the Week award as a sophomore.

That information comes from Ramskogler’s bio on the MSU athletics site. He’s the one who wrote it, along with his teammates’ bios.

You have to treat it like any other, Ramskogler said. I mean, sure, it’s cool to see in a summary. You look at that sheet and you get images in your head. You’ll see a name and where the game was played, and pictures of whatever pops up, maybe a shot I remember or the facility where we played.

Since German is Ramskoglers’ first language, Assistant Athletic Communications Coordinator Logan Lowery reviewed his writing and checked it for grammar and spelling. Ramskogler said it can be difficult to adjust to English. He found the jargon terms particularly difficult when he arrived, but he did it admirably.

I have the same duties as any other student, he said. Here and there transcribing is probably a bit more challenging. I probably need five or ten minutes longer than anyone else, but I feel like I’m doing so much better.

I like to do it

Ramskogler enrolled in an internship class with the athletics department in the spring of 2020, but eventually dropped the course.

I was pretty busy, and I just couldn’t do 100 hours off school and in season, he said.

But he spoke to Lauren Miller of the women’s golf team, who was in the class, and decided to return in the fall. Former deputy communications director Greg Campbell welcomed Ramskogler on board. This fall, Ramskogler’s internship requires 300 hours of work.

He and Miller aren’t the only MSU athletes working with the athletic department. With many friends on the softball team, track and field athlete Caroline Standley wanted to help raise awareness of both sports.

Ogden said that while football can be the big show in town, athletes like Ramskogler, Standley and Miller want to promote the sports they play and they don’t always get the same recognition.

When you bring in a student-athlete, I think they take it a little more personally, he said. Gregor wants tennis to be treated with that level of seriousness, care and attention to detail.

Attention to detail is Ramskogler down to the last detail. The senior doesn’t have a car and bicycles everywhere, so if he has important documents from old matches with him, he places the sheets of paper in a waterproof ice bag so that they don’t get wet when it rains through his backpack.

He realizes he may have the only file of that game or box score with him, and he’s going to make sure it stays in good shape, Ogden said.

And Ramskogler has to deal with a lot of files. On the top floor of the Bryan Building are six huge white boxes that Ramskogler calls them my babies, filled with every file from every football game in the state of Mississippi, dating back decades.

After Lideatrick Griffin’s 100-yard kick return touchdown against NC State on September 11, Ramskogler consulted the files to find the Bulldogs previous kickoff return touchdown of 100 or more yards, stacking page after page as he progressed through each game to the correct date.

I took that, went to these boxes, took that particular play and thought, okay, was this really a 100-yard kickoff return? to confirm it was real, he said. Once it did I knew OK this was one so I checked every year to date. That took me two or three hours.

Ramskogler drops by when he has a spare hour, working on all the projects he can. His current assignment is to plan to use his student login at SIDEARM Sports to update the MSU website with 1908 basketball games.

He finds the information in old media guides, which often reveal fun facts. Long ago, MSU played against Columbus Air Force Base and several YMCA clubs.

that is history history, Ramskogler said. That’s like a long time ago.

Ramskogler said it’s interesting to see which schools have changed their names since the Bulldogs got involved, which can be challenging when matching names and logos.

Sometimes we just let him do his research here, Lowery said. Ram is investigating until 10:30, 11 a.m. Sometimes he is the last one to leave the building.

Indeed, Ramskogler sometimes comes in as early as 6:30 am or stays late into the night. But he never seems to mind.

It doesn’t feel like work at all, he says. That’s why I stay until 11 or come here at 7 because I like to do it.

We fight for Ram

Ramskogler said he didn’t expect to enjoy the work so much when he first signed up to do it.

He thought he could get college credits, and that would be it.

But perhaps he shouldn’t be surprised by his affinity for the job.

Growing up in tennis tournaments, he was always the one who memorized the whole draw and gave his friends information about their opponents. Of course he never put that research on paper.

I’ve never put it in an Excel sheet or anything like I do here, Ramskogler said.

He created a series of spreadsheets with various football stats of 100 yards or more per player, rushing, passing or receiving; players with 200, 300 or more yards in a season; and other useful statistics. It’s easy for Ogden to sort and search when he needs to quickly retrieve a stat.

That database has been huge for us, Ogden said.

When Ogden received an email requesting total field goal attempts from the opposing team against the 1989-91 season Bulldogs, the stats showed only kicks made that he texted Ramskogler. Thirty minutes later, Ogden had each season’s number; Ramskogler had access to the files for each match, kept a record of field goal attempts on a notepad and sent back the total number.

As (sports information directors) we fight over Aries, Lowery said. We all want Ram to help us with our projects.

That’s a good sign for Ramskogler, who said he might be able to make a career out of his newfound passion once his tennis career is over.

Depending on how I develop in tennis, I may want to play professionally for a year or two because I spent 15-16 years working towards that goal of playing professionally, he said. So when I feel ready, I just want to see how far I can go.

Once he graduates, he must return to Austria for six months of compulsory military service, which is required for any man aged 18 or over in the country.

Who knows then?

I really like it, and I would really see myself working in an environment like this, Ramskogler said.

He said it was nice to give back to an athletics department that did the same for him in the two and a half years he spent on the other side of the store as a student athlete.

It’s pretty cool to get some insight now, and I feel like it’s kind of giving back to them too, because they’re doing so much for us, Ramskogler said. And I’m just really happy to be a part of it and help them.

Theo DeRosa covers Mississippi State sports for The Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa.