



Next game: vs. #6 Bowdoin 3, #4 Tufts 1 11/6/2021 | 1:30 PM The Middlebury (17-0) field hockey team shutout fourth-seeded Trinity 4-0 on Saturday in a home game of the NESCAC Semifinals. With the win, the Panthers will advance to the NESCAC Championship for the 14th time and will attempt to defend their 2019 title against third-ranked Bowdoin at 12 noon. Middlebury has won 25 games in a row and 44 consecutive wins at Kohn Field. The #8 Bantams (12-4) are waiting to see if they earn a bid for the NCAA tournament when the selection show airs on Sunday night. Trinity had expired a chance for an early lead at 4:45 when Molly King carried the ball to the right side of the field, before sending the ball over the circle, but there was no one to try a one-timer. Katie George 30 seconds later, the score appeared to open as she worked the ball into the circle, but Bantam goalkeeper Olivia McMichael came off her line to deny the shot and keep the game scoreless. Middlebury took advantage of an extra player situation, scoring just 17 seconds after a green card was awarded to Trinity in the second quarter. Grace Murphy dribbled the ball down the right side of the circle to the baseline, before passing to Meg Fearey in the midst. Fearey backhanded the ball into the back of the cage at 7:10 PM, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead. Middlebury continued to exert pressure on the attack, making it 2-0 with 23:33 on the clock. Isabel Chandler inserted a penalty corner before Amy Griffin stopped the bet and shot a shot into the bottom right corner for the pillow with two goals. The Bantams delivered a nice penalty corner at 26:39, but a strong Panther defense denied a shot to maintain the 2-0 advantage at halftime. Out of the break, Middlebury increased the lead to 3-0 with 39:44 elapsed. A first recording by Joan Vera after a penalty corner was denied by McMichael, but Audrey Lazar was there to shoot the rebound into the goal once. The Panthers scored their fourth and final goal at 53:50. Chandler placed a penalty corner for Griffin, who sent the ball back to Chandler earlier Sadie LeStage deflected the attempt to make it 4-0. Middlebury dominated both offensively and defensively, taking 15 shots and denying Trinity a single shot for 60 minutes of play. The Panthers had a 9-1 lead in corners. Grace Harlan earned the win in goal for Middlebury, while McMichael made six saves during the game.

