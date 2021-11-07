Sports
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Matej Vydras late goal sees Clarets claim unlikely point against table-topping Blues
Matej Vydra came off the bench and scored an unlikely equalizer as Burnley somehow took a point at Chelsea, who missed the chance to be five points clear of the top of the Premier League.
Kai Havertz, who continues to lead the Thomas Tuchels line in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Tino Werner, was singled out among the Burnleys centre-backs by a brilliant cross from Reece James and made no mistake with his header finish as Chelsea took a deserved lead in the 33rd minute.
It was no less than the dominant Blues deserved, and only for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope they would have been out of sight before halftime.
The post came to save Burnleys after the break when Thiago Silvas’ head met another fine cross from James, and moments later Havertz failed to hit the goal after a sweeping team move.
When Chelsea finally hit the target in the second half, Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by a miraculous save from Pope, who somehow kept his goal-bound effort out with his foot.
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge
Image Credit: Getty Images
Ross Barkley, who made his first Chelsea start since July 2020, added a spark to the Blues attack but failed to finish an impressive performance with a goal, which blown over from the edge of the penalty area.
And Burnley would penalize the home side’s wastefulness when, with 11 minutes to go, Vydra was left unmarked to meet fellow substitute Jay Rodriguez.
It was only their third chance; Chelsea, on the other hand, registered more than 20.
The draw leaves Chelsea three points clear of the top, with Manchester City in second place after their win over Manchester United, but Liverpool could close the gap on the leaders to just one point with Sunday’s win over West Ham.
TALKING POINT – Two points wasted for Chelsea
With 22 shots to their name and almost 70 percent possession of the ball, Chelsea created enough chances to win two or three games. But without Lukaku and Werner, and with Mason Mount only fit enough for the bench, the Blues lacked that killer instinct to pacify the game as their seven-game winning streak came to a surprising end.
That was largely thanks to Burnley goalkeeper Pope, who enjoyed a fine game and made three fantastic saves to keep his side almost single-handed in the game. Such an appearance comes just days after he was left out of the Gareth Southgates squad. Will the English manager now have doubts?
MAN OF THE MATCH – Nick Pope (Burnley)
Where would the Clarets be without their superb shot stopper? This was another great performance from Pope, who must be wondering what else he can do to impress Southgate.
PLAYER REVIEWS
Chelsea: Mendy 6, James 8, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Silva 6, Chilwell 7, Jorginho 6, Kante 7, Barkley 7, Hudson-Odoi 6, Havertz 6.. subtitles: Pulisic N/A, Loftus-Cheek 5, Mount N/A .
Burnley: Pope 8*, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 6, Gudmundsson 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, McNeil 7, Cornet 6, Wood 5. subtitles: Rodriguez 7, Vydra 7.
IMPORTANT MOMENTS
29′ – Close! Superb Chelsea football in and around Burnley’s penalty area before switching to James on the right. He whips a beautiful ball in front of the goal, it takes a deflection, but Pope somehow keeps him out with his leg!
33 – TARGET! Chelsea 1-0 Burnley (Kai Havertz): What a pass from James! He receives the ball on the right flank, looks up to see Havertz running between the two Burnley defenders. The cross is a hit for the German international, who nods from six meters for his first goal at Stamford Bridge this season!
50 – Silva hits the post! James knocks another nice first time in the mixer, this time he finds Silva. It comes off his shoulder and crashes off the outside of the post!
52 – Should be 2-0! Chelsea built another quick attack on the right. Havertz is sorted out, but fails to hit the target from point-blank range! It appears to be coming from a Burnley defender, but the referee signals a goal kick.
66′ – Great save! Pope almost keeps Burnley on his own in this game! Hudson-Odoi creates space for a shot with some quick feet, but Burnley’s goalkeeper is against it and somehow keeps it out with his foot!
72′ – Over! Barkley has a great chance to cap off an impressive performance with a goal when he collects on the edge of the penalty area… but leans back and shoots it high over the bar!
79′- TARGET! Chelsea 1-1 Burnley (Matej Vydra): Would you believe it! Burnley’s level! Rodriguez peels off at the back post to muffle a header over the goal and leave Vydra with a tap-in!
KEY STAT
Only Mohamed Salah (16), Mikhail Antonio (nine) and Jamie Vardy (eight) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea’s Reece James, who has seven to four goals and three assists.
