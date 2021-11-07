Rifle Falls vs. Ole Miss in home opener





LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The University of Kentucky rifle team fell in its home opener Saturday against Ole Miss, 4716-4675. “I am very disappointed with our shooters. They have worked very hard and it is always discouraging for them not to get the numbers they were looking for,” said the British head coach. Harry Mullins said. “I feel we have a lot more in us than what we showed today. The advantage of today is that it has given us enough to work on. We will have to get back on track next week for some more tough ones. matches. This is a very competitive season and the parity is very close.” Kentucky scored a 2318 in smallbore and 2357 in air rifle, while Ole Miss scored a 2345 in smallbore and 2371 in air rifle. Ole Miss’ Kristen Derting and Lea Horvath led all the shooters. Derting scored a 591 in smallbore and 593 in air rifle for a total of 1184, while Horvath had a 592 in air rifle and smallbore for an 1184 aggregate. Senior Mitchell Nelson led Kentucky with a 1175 aggregate, scoring a 585 in smallbore and 590 in air rifle. Fellow senior Richard Clark scored a 582 in smallbore and 591 in air rifle for an 1173 aggregate. Junior Jaden Thompson scored a 577 in smallbore and 587 in air rifle, while fellow junior Mason Hamilton scored a 574 in smallbore and 586 in air rifle. Junior Emmie Sellers score a 572 in smallbore and 583 in air rifle, while freshmen Allison Buesseler shot a 569 in smallbore and 589 in air rifle. Saturday’s game against Ole Miss started four consecutive home games to end the 2021 portion of the schedule. Next weekend the UK will host the Kentucky Long Rifle Match with Morehead State and Murray State. The following day, the UK receives Memphis on Sunday, November 14, and wraps up the 2021 schedule against Akron on Saturday, November 20. For more information on the Kentucky rifle team, visit UKathletics.com or follow UKRifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Mary Tucker Wins bronze at ISSF President’s Cup Kentucky rifle stars Mary Tucker and Will Shaner took part internationally this weekend in the ISSF President’s Cup in Wroclow, Poland. Tucker earned another international medal on Saturday when she finished third in the women’s 10m air rifle competition. Shaner reached the semifinals of the men’s 10m air rifle and both he and Tucker competed in the mixed air rifle 10m team. Tucker is also slated to compete in the three-position 50m rifle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2021/11/6/rifle-falls-vs-ole-miss-in-home-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos