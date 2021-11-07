Smile back on the face of Redbacks cricketer Tim Oakley who headbutted the propeller in a fishing accident

Redback cricketer Tim Oakley knew he was in trouble with “half his face down” when he swam off the coast of Adelaide for help one winter’s day.

One of South Australia’s top young fast bowlers, the 24-year-old took time out from training on June 21 to go fishing in the new mate’s eye-catcher off North Haven, northwest Adelaide.

They had only traveled 100 meters when the accelerator got stuck and threw the pair to the left.

As they balanced the tinny 4 feet, the throttle got stuck again and they threw it into the water.

Oakley vividly recalls coming to the surface before his head hit what he thought was the boat, but was in reality much worse.

“Apparently I actually had a headbutt to the propeller, which is not really what you want to do,” he joked.

Though he had blood in his eye and a “cut,” Oakley thought he was basically fine and managed to climb onto the torso of the inverted can and reassure his mate.

“I said, ‘Oh, I can see, I’ll be fine here, I’m actually fine, I’m perfect,’ and bizarrely, I checked to see if my phone was still in my pocket,” he said.

Oakley needed 55 stitches and five titanium plates in his face after the boating accident. ( Delivered: Tim Oakley )

The couple screamed for help and were spotted by a yacht coming out of the marina before they swam toward it.

When Oakley got a rag in his face on the yacht, he knew he was in serious trouble.

“He gave me a little tissue and I put it on my face and it almost immediately filled with blood and at that point I kind of came out that it was quite a cut. I guess I’m not in a great way, ” he said.

Injuries worse than expected

When an ambulance arrived, the paramedic agreed with him that he would need a “pair of stitches” when he arrived at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

He would eventually get 55 stitches.

While arriving at the hospital to be met by about 15 doctors and surgeons, Wife Joey had been approached by one of Oakley’s friends with second-hand information that he had had a bump on his head and might be getting some stitches.

Far from alarmed, Mrs Oakley had continued to work and had asked her mother to go to the hospital until she could get there.

However, when her mother Bronte arrived and found out how bad the situation was, she told her daughter to come immediately.

Oakley was only in the hospital for two days. ( Delivered: Tim Oakley )

When Ms Oakley arrived, she received text messages from several state cricketers, as well as coach and former Australian player Jason Gillespie, pledging their support.

Alarmed, she entered the emergency room of the hospital where her husband was being treated.

“To the left [of his face], where the biggest cut was, one of the nurses went to lift it up a bit and I don’t know if this is too graphic, but I could see his eyeball through his cheek just lifting it up there and I almost passed out,” admitted them.

Oakley then underwent what turned out to be a five-hour marathon surgery under famed plastic and reconstructive surgeon Walter Flapper, who applied five titanium plates and titanium mesh to his face to strengthen it.

Oakley ended up having 15 surgeries after the accident. ( Delivered: Tim Oakley )

A debrief with Dr. Flapper the next morning was a hard reality check for Oakley.

“He was very lucky that the propeller hit him more or less in the forehead on either side of his eye,” the surgeon said.

“His eye was actually spared, which was quite remarkable when he had those nasty wounds.”

Concern that his smile may not be the same

Equally worrisome was the fact that the nerve in his face might have gone, which would mean an incomplete smile forever.

“It wasn’t possible to see if the nerve had been cut or if we could” [do] everything, so it was just a matter of mending the wounds, putting the bones back together and seeing what we would get from the nerve,” said Dr. Flapper.

Tim and Joey Oakley. ( Delivered: Tim Oakley )

After only two days in the hospital, the Oakleys returned to their home in Paracombe, a suburb of Adelaide Hills, to begin the long road to recovery.

Oakley hoped he could resume his professional cricket career, with doctors initially telling him it would be 12 months before he could return, before later suggesting he might be able to return to training after three months.

Normally relaxed and unflappable, Tim hit rock bottom while recovering.

“I had a very hard day. It dawned on me what was going on and I thought maybe I would never play cricket again,” he said.

“I couldn’t see with my left eye, I couldn’t move properly.”

The couple said it was family, their local pastor and their Pentecostal church who pulled him out of the spiral, including an emotional return to a Sunday service.

“The whole church gathered around about 300 people, they all prayed for healing that all movement would come back, for… [my] nerves need to be repaired,” Oakley said.

“Make it what you want, but we’ve seen it happen, so we’re just grateful,” his wife said.

Redbacks ‘family’ supportive

Remarkably, his nerve recovered and the smile that had always been on his face was back.

As was his determination to rebuild his cricket career, with the Redbacks squad “family” including Jason Gillespie helping him take those first tentative steps back into the sport.

“He’d say, ‘It’s not a rush, it’s going to be a long way and that’s OK,’ and he’d throw me little balls like little kids do and, it’s almost embarrassing, but he’d have little armpits and we’d slowly making progress,” Oakley said.

“Tim’s character speaks volumes and I really wanted to be involved, either way, to see him play back the game he loves,” Gillespie said.

Oakley only went bowling in the nets, then went on to play cricket and eventually played with South Australia’s Second XI team.

Tim Oakley (front row, second from left) with his RedbacksSecond XI teammates. ( Delivered: Tim Oakley )

He said he was feeling better than ever and ready to make his Redbacks debut, a confidence he constantly let Gillespie know.

“I’ve told him too many times, but he doesn’t listen to me,” he said with a laugh.

The speedster said he was now completely fit, despite some clear memories on his face.

“To be honest, the scars, of what I thought they would look like, turned out pretty well,” he said.

“They’ve faded nicely and they’re only four months old, so hopefully they’ll continue to fade.”

Concerns about returning to sport

Joey Oakley admitted she had some trepidation about her husband returning to the field.

“I don’t know much about cricket, but it’s basically like having some kind of concrete rocket hit your face,” she said.

“So I feel like if you’ve had five fractures and all this stuff, it’s definitely a little bit terrifying to have that concrete rocket flying at you.”

Tim Oakley joined the Redbacks in 2019. ( Supplied: SACA )

Oakley, however, has allayed her doubts, evidence of a wisdom beyond his age.

“You learn some really great lessons from some pretty horrific situations. You can learn some great lessons if you have the right mindset about it,” he said.

The next headline he wants to make is when he takes to the field for South Australia.

Gillespie has no doubts.

“Tim has shown that he has what it takes to play cricket at a high level and we will continue to support him to do so,” he said.