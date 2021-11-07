Oklahoma State vs West Virginia Football: Takeaways from Cowboys Victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. It took less than eight minutes, but Oklahoma State Real Freshman Collin Oliver the Cowboys season bag leader joined the party.

In the end, it looked like every Cowboy would get a quarterback on Saturday.

The looting squad led the way in the No. 11-ranked Cowboys 24-3 win at Milan Puskar Stadium that was even more dominant than the final score suggests.

Oliver sacked West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege for a 6-yard loss in the fourth quarter for the eighth sack by an OSU defenseman, the second most in a single game in school history, and the most in a game since 2004.

The eight sacks were only part of the story of OSUs strangling defensive performance that saw West Virginia finally reach the 100-yard in total offense late in the fourth quarter.

Became a defense everyone can rely on, said OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. I keep saying it, but it’s important. The third-down stops, the fourth-down stops, even with the second group.

As a coordinator you like to see that.

West Virginia’s 133 total yards were the fewest allowed in a game by Oklahoma State since 2000.

Of those 133 yards, West Virginia won 54 on its first run of the day, plus another 10 yards gifted by two OSU penalties en route to a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

From there, OSU closed the door.

I expected our defense to play well, but I didn’t expect that, OSU coach Mike Gundy said. They dominated the game. Other than the first drive, West Virginia made a couple of plays and they were never able to get off the ground because of the way our defense played.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboy win:

‘He just calls for us’:What makes the Oklahoma State football defense so good in third place?

Lead time second quarter

On the first two possession of the game, West Virginia had 64 yards offense and took a 3-0 lead. On OSU’s first two possessions, it went three-and-forth, then threw an interception.

But everything turned around after Sanders was picked. Rather than turn into a momentum boost for West Virginia, the OSU defense found a spark and held the Mountaineers at minus-3 yards for the rest of the half.

The biggest game of the bunch, Jason Taylor II hit the ball loose on a quarterback sack and although it was recovered by West Virginia, it resulted in a 26-yard loss.

OSU recorded four quarterback sacks in the first half.

Defensively, we prepared all week, we talked about how good their offensive line was, said OSU defense end Brock Martin, who had two sacks. They have a solid quarterback, their running back is actually watching movies physically all week. So we took it really seriously this week.

We take it seriously every week, but we stepped it up a bit this week to make sure we could pull it off.

Oklahoma State Report Card:Cowboys take the road test by dominating West Virginia

Fade to Tay

Tay Martin twice grabbed nearly identical catches in the southwest corner of Milan’s Puskar stadium.

Perfectly placed throws by Spencer Sanders and great catches in tight coverage by Martin on fade routes to the corner of the end zone for 6 and 12 yards scores.

I wanted to throw it up even more, said OSU Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn of the fade route. We got into that heavy staff towards the end and had a third and shortest there and could have done it there.

Martin finished the day with seven catches for 63 yards.

Tram:Road Success Gives Oklahoma State a Chance at College Football Playoff Battle

Sanders takes first win vs. mountaineers

Sanders is in his fourth season with OSU, but played in his first game against West Virginia on Saturday.

Sanders wore a red shirt his first year at OSU and then got injured each of the next two years when the Cowboys faced the Mountaineers.

Aside from an early interception on Saturday, Sanders was solid in his debut against West Virginia. Sanders finished 21-of-31 and passed 182 yards and two touchdowns.

We just fixed the little things, Sanders said of kicking off the attack after the early struggles. Once we had everything communicated and arranged, we really started to control the ball a bit. As long as we keep that mentality of run every time, hopefully we can come out strong next week, first drive, every drive.

‘Through them I keep my game alive’:How Tay Martin’s Path Through Adversity Led Him To A Great Place With OSU

Another bright day for Warren

After averaging 32 carries through the mid-season in games against Boise State, Kansas State, Baylor and Texas, OSU running back Jaylen Warren had another bright day on Saturday.

For the third straight week, Warren had less than 20 touches, finishing with 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions for 9 yards.

Warrens’ fourth quarter score was the final nail in West Virginia’s coffin. He broke free right down the middle for a 13-yard TD and a 24-3 Cowboy lead.

He only had 16 carriers, so that’s a good thing, Gundy said. The game was played slowly. They used the clock a lot. And then we usually didn’t play very fast, so we didn’t play much.

Sixteen bears for him was good to keep him fresh and healthy.