Novak Djokovic: ‘Difficult to understand the size’ | ATP tour





Making history never gets old for Novak Djokovic. The Serbian star set a record seventh year-end in the FedEx ATP rankings on Saturday when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Rolex Paris Masters. The 34-year-old has accomplished the feat in seven of the past 11 years, but he doesn’t take success for granted. “Every achievement is special. I try to make myself aware of the fact that I am in a very unique position. It’s hard for me to comprehend the magnitude of these achievements, not just for myself, but for the sport, while I’m still [an] active player,” admitted Djokovic. “Probably when I retire, I can think about that a bit more and appreciate it a bit more. “Of course I am very grateful and grateful for it now, but what the next challenge is is always in your head while you are an active player. It is constantly a different task, a different tournament. So [I] not really much time to enjoy the success, so to speak, because you always have to turn the next page.” For Djokovic, that will be a tantalizing clash against the number 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, in the final in Paris on Sunday. After that, the Serb will try to take a record-breaking sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown. The records add up for the man who has been the world No. 1 for 345 weeks, longer than any other player in history. However, Djokovic does not hold any of his historic achievements in higher esteem than the other. “I think every record stands for itself. I really appreciate all the records and achievements. be historical [the] The number 1 player in the world is probably the most important achievement of our sport,” said Djokovic. “Also to finish the season as No. 1 at the end of the year requires complete dedication throughout the year and consistency and playing the best tennis in the biggest events, accumulating the most points that can get you ranked highly. turn into. So that’s what I did this year.” You May Also Like: History Made As Djokovic Hits Record Breaking Seventh Year End No. 1 The 36-time ATP Masters 1000 champion is now targeting Medvedev, who ended his pursuit of the Grand Slam in the US Open final. Djokovic leads their ATP Head2Head series 5-4, but the Serb knows that the Russian is a dangerous enemy. They trained together in France just over a week ago, playing what Djokovic called “a very close practice set”. “It’s a big challenge, a big battle ahead of me. I can see today that Daniil has found his best game. He makes fewer mistakes. But I also feel good on the court and I hope the start of the game will be better than in New York,” said Djokovic. “I have to play my best tennis to lift the trophy. I know what to do. But then nothing is 100 percent guaranteed. I’m ready for battle.”

