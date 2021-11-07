Boston College Men’s Hockey falls to Merrimack 4-3





The Boston College men’s hockey team dropped a matchup with Merrimack on Saturday afternoon, falling 4-3 as they tried to complete a weekend sweep of their Hockey East foe. The Eagles started this one slowly and while they were eventually able to work their way back into the game, they couldn’t quite finish the job as their record dropped to 5-4-1 this season. After a 4-1 win last night, BC came out a bit flat in the first period, with Merrimack controlling much of the game early on. BC had to wipe out an early penalty, but Merrimack took a 1-0 lead when they had another chance at the man advantage a few minutes later. The goal seemed to kick up BC’s legs a bit as they spent more time with the puck over the next few shifts. The nice response culminated in a goal from Marc McLaughlin, who got a nice pass from Mitch Andres right in front of the net and used his reach to avoid the Merrimack goalkeeper and score his sixth goal of the season. However, Merrimack took the lead before the end of the period by scoring on a fine pass at 3:40 to go into the break with a 2-1 lead. The goal came after what appeared to be a missed triple that took away a goal-scoring opportunity for Marshall Warren, but it was not called and Merrimack took advantage on the other side of the ice. Merrimack extended their lead to 3-1 in just over four minutes into the second period, scoring a goal that went completely against the grain of the game after BC came out of the break with some of their best shifts of the game. So the game stalled for a while, with BC not able to get much going offensively until Merrimack took their first penalty of the game halfway through the period. The Eagles took full advantage of their opportunity, with McLaughlin scoring his second goal of the game when he hit a rebound from just before the net to make it a 3-2 game. Trevor Kuntar leveled things up a few minutes later, firing a wrist shot under Merrimack’s goalkeeper glove for his third goal of the season, just seconds after Colby Ambrosio hit the post with a shot of his own. Kuntar’s goal tied the score at 3-3, and that’s where we stayed until the end of the second period, despite some decent looks for BC and a power play opportunity for Merrimack. The third period was mostly back and forth between the two teams, but Merrimack got the goal and the game winner late in the period. They scored on a one timer beating Eric Dop high with 3:57 to play and although BC applied some pressure and Dop pulled, they couldn’t tighten things up and had to settle for a weekend split. Like last weekend, this felt like a situation where BC could have walked away with four points and settled for less instead. They did a good job getting back into the game after falling 3-1 behind, but a slow start ended up costing them money and they couldn’t get the job done. They will try to come back on Friday night when they record UConn.

