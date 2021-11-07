



Nails clearly play a central role Table Tennis Queen Ping Pong Shirt . role in the clip, and as more manicured sets flashed across the screen, I began to recognize the sculptural work of New York City-based artist Juan Alvear, who you may know better from his Instagram handle: Alvear has created completely surreal, one-of-a-kind nail sculptures for shoots with artists like Rico Nasty and runway shows for label Barragn, but he’s never embarked on a project of this magnitude before. I made 20 sets in four days, Alvear says on the phone after the video went down yesterday. 20 sets, including the few extras Alvear always makes in case something goes wrong, comes out to about 250 nails in total. I spent the night before shooting with my assistant Bianca, and then we worked another 18 hours on set. Table tennis Queen Ping Pong Shirt, hoodie, sweater, long sleeve and ladies t-shirt In the clip, which the duo Bradley and Pablo directed, Rosala is flanked by six rock-hard manicurists, each showing off equally impressive gilded sets. Table Tennis Queen Ping Pong Shirt . Alvear made nails for Rosala, her so-called Beauty Gangas, her team of manicures is also on the clip and for every extra. It’s about this girl group that does nails in this village, and in fact eternal youth is granted by the nails, Alvear describes the concept, which is critically centered around manicures: in the middle of the clip each member of the Rosalas beauty crew poses. at her own station, painting the townsfolk’s nails in metallic blue, swirling forest green and pearly pink patterns. While Rosalas nails are studded with roses (in a play on her name), the members of her beauty gangs are warrior-style manicures adorned with thorns, and some extra nails have petals on them. Alvear was excited about the prospect of working with Rosalahed. He began to delve deeper into her discography in the months before Bradley and Pablo met, but he didn’t fully realize how important his work would be until the days leading up to the shooting. I only knew a few days before how big the role of the nails would be. It just got a lot about this group of manicurists and about the nails, Alvear says.

