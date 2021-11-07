Humiliating cricket defeat exposes Hindu-Muslim divide in India

After India was thrashed by arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was vilified by outraged Hindu fans who accused the team’s only Muslim player of intentionally throwing the game.

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, fired back, citing Shami’s “passion for the country” and his other first-class performances for the team. “Attacking someone because of their religion is the most pathetic thing a person can do,” Kohli declared, for which he was subjected to a torrent of abuse and threats against his toddler daughter.

India was one of the favorites to win the World Cup but is struggling to impress in the tournament and are on the brink of being eliminated after losing to New Zealand in their next match.

Shami didn’t do well against Pakistan, but neither did his non-Muslim teammates, as they failed to take a single wicket in Dubai.

“The Hindu-Muslim divide runs so deep in the public sphere,” said Hilal Ahmed, a professor at the Center for the Study of Development Societies in New Delhi. “If India wins, the credit goes to Hindu players. But if India loses, the responsibility will be placed on Muslim players.”

India’s anger over the lost cricket match is not limited to social media. Several Indian Muslims accused of celebrating Pakistan’s victory – a teacher, engineering students and students and staff at a Kashmir medical university – were fired from government jobs, expelled from their universities and even detained on charges of terrorism and sedition. .

Kolkata students hold placards supporting Mohammed Shami after his loyalty was questioned © Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images



The draconian response reflects the increasing marginalization of India’s Muslim community, whose 200 million citizens are routinely portrayed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party as a threat to internal security.

“This shows a paranoid nationalism where you look for enemies,” said political scientist Asim Ali. “Cricket offers the acid test to prove patriotism . . . It’s all about using big events to bring home the message that Muslim loyalty is always at stake. You cannot rely on Muslims to be patriotic.”

Indian governments used to promote harmony between the Hindu majority and the Muslim minority, emphasizing the country’s secular polity. But analysts said the BJP redefined India as a predominantly Hindu nation, in which Muslims would be tolerated if they recognize Hindu supremacy and stay within clearly defined boundaries.

Most BJP-ruled states have criminalized interfaith marriages, citing an alleged Muslim “love jihad” plot to erode Hindus’ numerical superiority, and curb the meat and leather trade, which many Muslims earn a living from. to lay.

Officials supporting the Hindu agenda also use colonial-era laws to harass and intimidate Muslims, often at the instigation of Hindu crowds.

This year, a young Muslim comedian spent 36 days in jail after Hindu vigilantes objected to some of his irreverent jokes and demanded his arrest under a colonial statute that made it a crime to “deliberately outrage a community’s religious feelings.” “.

Few such cases lead to criminal convictions, and lawyers said sedition charges for cheering Pakistan would likely fail. But given the slow pace of the overloaded courts, inmates awaiting trial face lengthy incarceration and heavy legal fees before being released.

“It has become normal to file a disproportionate amount of criminal charges against Muslims whose speech is not in line with the Hindu supremacist narrative,” said Karuna Nundy, a Supreme Court lawyer. “The trial that follows is itself the punishment. . . Once you’re in the system, it could be a long time before you get bail.”

Ordinary Muslims are not the only Indians under legal pressure. The country has been mesmerized by the jail sentence last month of Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has served as a brand ambassador for the opposition-ruled state of West Bengal.

The younger Khan was arrested while on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa and charged with an international “drug conspiracy”. No drugs were found in his possession and the main evidence cited was a WhatsApp message about having “a firecracker”.

He was held for 25 days before being released on bail and is now awaiting prosecution on what many in the public view as trumped-up charges.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a leading academic, called the case “an extension of the realm of fear and cruelty”, intended as a strong warning from the government to Indian society. “The point is to say, ‘We can make life miserable even for Aryan Khan,'” Mehta wrote in the Indian Express.

Analysts expect religious polarization to increase in the coming months as the BJP prepares for next year’s elections in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state and a BJP stronghold.

Ali said the persecution of Muslims had gained an “organic” impetus as officials tried to please their BJP political bosses in a “competitive radicalization” of the state apparatus.

“Anti-Islamic actions put you in the favor of the highest establishment,” he said.

Ahmed, of the Center for the Study of Developing Societies, said the BJP was fueling tensions in the communities to divert attention from an economy still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The country is facing a massive economic crisis,” Ahmed said. “But to divert attention, we are raising issues of Hindu victimization and Muslim victimization. You need movie stars and cricket stars to create an environment where the economy does not become a national issue.”