Sports
Garces closes big day with section D-IV volleyball, double tennis championships | Sport
It was Championship Saturday and Garces Memorial High did not disappoint.
The Rams volleyball team, placed eighth in Division IV, defied the odds and finished a perfect run through the central section playoffs, beating neighboring East High in four sets at the Golden Eagle Arena in Lemoore.
It’s just a fantastic feeling, said freshman Garces coach Rachel Wulff. We have worked so hard on this group from day one in August. This is my first year and I don’t really know the players or what I ran into. And being in the power league, it was pretty tough.
Both teams are through to the Southern California Regional Playoffs, which begin this week. The seedlings were to be announced this weekend.
The Rams (13-11), who finished 2-8 and finished fifth in the Southwest Yosemite League, opened the playoffs with a losing record.
That (league) helped prepare us for our section run, Wulff said. I don’t think the kids knew then. I kept telling them we were getting ready for Valley, and it wasn’t easy. But man, these players just took it out, and at the right time. We peaked at the right time.
But the team caught fire at the right time of the season, driving past Porterville in the playoff opener and then upset the top-seeded Caruthers in the quarter-finals.
I think when they took down Caruthers, that was a sign (that we were pretty good), Wulff said. Because they were an excellent team
Despite playing with more confidence, Garces dug himself a 2-0 hole in sets over No. 5 Morro Bay in the semifinals, discovering his determination to fight back on Tuesday to win three straight sets to reach the title match.
We got into fighting, and that’s where the team really developed and things changed, Wulff said. And you need all 13 players.
On Saturday, the Rams played about as good as they can play in the first and third sets, winning 25-17 and 25-11, and about as bad as they can play in the second set, losing 25-15. That pattern continued into the fourth set as the Blades built up a 17-8 lead and looked poised to tie the game and force a decisive fifth set.
But Garces turned things around and ended up closing the set and the match.
It was like a roller coaster, Wulff said. We are up and down and having trouble being consistent. It’s almost something we have to deal with. But this playoff run really taught the players how not to give up. Like, we have a chance.
Mia DAmato led Garces with 13 kills, 22 digs, four aces and two blocks. Setter Allison Martin finished with 28 assists, 17 counts and seven aces, and teammate Aspen Chang had a team-high 32 counts. Carly Hogg added seven kills, while Samantha Rogers added four.
East High also had a memorable run in the playoffs. After an undefeated championship season in the Southeast Yosemite League, The Blades (25-8-1) won 17 of their last 18 games, including three in the playoffs, to reach the first volleyball championship game in school history.
But a slow start and inconsistent play proved to be expensive.
We played well, but we got off to a slow start with nerves, as usual, said East coach Johnitta Clemons. Garces was a good team. They put the ball down very well. So it took us a minute to adjust to that. I have to watch the band, so it’s hard for me to judge. But they played well and then they didn’t.
That was evident during the third set, Clemons said.
We were really off and we were making some adjustments and so we were really off the air with our placement and coverage, Clemons said. So that was a bit of a battle, but they fought through it.
Laila Baameur had a game-high 21 kills along with four aces. Isabela Nunez added five kills and teammate Trinity Chavaria finished with 22 digs.
Later in the afternoon, the Rams tandem of Jocie Sala and Kylee Limpias completed their second consecutive doubles title, with Bakersfield Christians knocking out Hannah Kratt and Breanna Hiebert 6-1, 6-1.
Having the Valley Champion title not just once, but twice, means so much to me, said Limpias. My partner Jocie and I couldn’t have done it without each other, our coaches who criticized and supported us all season, and our wonderful teammates who cheered us on all season.
Going into this game we were nervous because this was also a team from Bakersfield, but once our nerves were gone we knew we could get another Valley win by supporting each other at every point.
In singles, Garce’s sophomore Kelsey Abraham finished second, falling in the final to Clovis West’s Gianna Mastro, 6-4, 6-3.
Sources
2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/sports/garces-finishes-off-big-day-with-section-d-iv-volleyball-doubles-tennis-championships/article_b175695a-3f6f-11ec-b430-5b7d708857da.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]