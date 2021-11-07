WTT contender Lasko: Manika Batra reaches semifinals in singles; final in doubles





Lasko (Slovenia), Nov. 6 (SocialNews.XYZ) India’s Manika Batra stayed on track for a grand double at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender event in Lasko, Slovenia, reaching the semifinals in women’s singles and the final in women’s doubles with compatriot Archana Girish Kamath In the quarterfinals of the women’s singles played on Saturday, Manika overcame a tough challenge from Romania’s Bernadette Szocs, beating her rival 3-2 and coming back from a 1-2 deficit in a closely fought encounter. Manika went on to win the match 11-8, 4-11, 5-11,11-8, 11-7 to secure a place in the final four leg at Tri Lilije Sports Hall.

Manika, ranked 58th in the world, started off well on Saturday afternoon, winning the first game but losing the next two games 4-11 and 5-11 and staring at defeat. However, the Indian star, a gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, came back strong in the fourth game and moved up from 4-4 to win the game 11-8, providing a solid challenge from the Romanian opponent won . In the decider, Manika, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, opened a small lead at 6-4 and slowly built it to extend it to 10-7 before raising the issue on the first match point for a morale-down. incrementing 3 captured. -2 win and a place in the semi-finals. She will then meet the number 11 in the world ranking of China, Wang Yidi, in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Germany's Sabrine Winter and China's Liu Weishan will face each other. Earlier on Friday night, Manika and Archana defeated China's Liu Weishan and Wang Zidi 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8) in the semifinals of the women's doubles. The two pairs traded games as the Indians won the first and third game, while the Chinese tied twice by winning the second and fourth game.0 In the decider, Manika and Archana conceded an early lead and had to take a time-out trailing 0-3. It didn't improve much as the Chinese extended their lead to 7-2 as the Indians made a brilliant comeback. They made it 7-7 and took the lead at 8-7, forcing their opponents to commit errors. The Chinese duo tied the score to 8-8, but Manika and Archana took the next three points to seal the win and a place in the final. They meet Puerto Rican sisters Melanie and Adriana Diaz, who defeated Singapore's Lin Ye and Zeng Jian 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-3) for a place in the final of to get it on Sunday. Source: IANS

