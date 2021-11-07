With a wave and a smile, the Bulls are dropped to 6-3 by the 76ers

The Bulls don’t have Philadelphia’s three-point shooting.

That was seen again on Saturday night, with a 7-for-29 (24.1%) recall.

They still lack the discipline to play basketball consistently for 48 minutes against the elite of the Eastern Conference.

That has been demonstrated in three games early this season, now twice against Philadelphia and also against New York.

And they certainly don’t have an Embiid. Few do.

The big man of the 76ers reminded them of that once again, not only did Joel Embiid snidely waved goodbye to the United Center crowd with 15 seconds left in the 114-105 Philadelphia win, after all. having done so with 30 points and 15 rebounds as his last stat line.

And while it was by no means a setback to the big picture of what this April 6-3 Bulls team could be, it was a message that the 6-1 start may have been more of a mirage than reality.

The last two times we played them, they made twice as many threes, said Bulls coach Billy Donovan. You don’t want to post Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] on an island with Embiid, but we need to close it better [threes].

Since Philadelphia (8-2) went 13-for-26 of three in their last win, yes, it was almost a poison night.

What ultimately angered the home crowd was that an argument could have been made that Embiid shouldn’t have been in a position to even say goodbye.

With just over 40 seconds left until halftime, Embiid dribbled the ball off his leg and was so mad at himself that he decided to throw a hook in the air. The problem was that Lonzo Ball walked into that airspace and the blow seemed to hit him. The Bulls were down 54-45 at the time and the game was judged but only awarded a technical point.

The other blow?

The Sixers were without gunner Danny Green (hamstring) and had Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle on health and safety protocol. Forget the fact that they were still dealing with the running soap that is Ben Simmons.

Coach Doc Rivers was no stranger to coaching chaos, but this is arguably his best job navigating it, especially with how much there has been so early in the season.

If you look at all the stuff, the junk I like to call it, around the team, and we’ve ignored it, Rivers said. If I could say one thing about this team so far, and it’s early days, just the togetherness they have. It’s a really tight-knit group and all these things have kind of stuck together and it’s been good so far.

Some teams handle it well, others don’t. I just know personally that I don’t focus on it. I’m not talking about who doesn’t play.

While the Bulls have remained relatively mess-free so far this season, they still have some serious growing pains that they continue to work on.

In particular, both offensively and defensively remain connected throughout a match.

While the gap wasn’t as deep as in Boston earlier this week and then Philadelphia, a 14-point deficit in the third quarter was still a gap they seemed to be scratching out for most of the night.

When we didn’t shoot the ball well, we definitely had to find other means to win the game, Donovan said.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32, DeMar DeRozan had 25 and Derrick Jones Jr. led the Bulls off the bench by 12.

Once we get down, we decide to get more physical, decide to run and play downhill, Jones said afterward. We just have to start earlier.

Well, see it as a challenge.