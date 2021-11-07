Rain ends Pirates’ tennis slate fall early





Alisha Hussain (ECU Sports Information photo)

WILMINGTON, NC Approaching weather led to an earlier-than-expected end to the fall season for the East Carolina women’s tennis team as the final two days of the UNCW Invitational were canceled. The UNCW Invitational was the last event on the fall schedule for the Pirates, but East Carolina wasn’t able to bring in games until Friday. The Pirates opened the tournament with a set of singles against Campbell. Missing the ITA Carolina Regionals, Alisa Hussain returned to action with a win, beating Anna Kopecka 7-5, 6-2. But that was East Carolina’s only win. Ines Bachir and Laura Becker (who debuted in Purple and Gold) both opened their match by winning the first set. But the pair each saw their opponents answer by winning the second set and then both Pirate-players fell in the ensuing tiebreakers. Friday’s game ended with a double play against the host Seahawks. Martina Muzzlon and Alisa Diercksen continued their strong game as a duo, beating Brinley Bell and Zoe Huffman 6-2. The Pirates tested new combinations of Hussain with Bachir while Becker teamed up with Anne Lou Champion, but none of the rookie tandems were able to take a win. The Pirates have a few months off before they start their double game in the spring. The full program will be announced in the coming weeks. Singles results

vs Campbell

Mialy Ranaivo (Campbell) beats. Martina Muzzlon (East Carolina) 6-4, 6-4

Marissa Pennings (Campbell) beats. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-0, 6-2

Rhona Cook (Campbell) def. Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8)

Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) beats. Anna Kopecka (Campbell) 7-5, 6-2

Sandra Gines (Campbell) beats. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-0, 7-6

Mariana Ossa (Campbell) beats. Laura Becker (East Carolina) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6) Doubles results

vs UNCW

Sasha Belaya/Lauren Gish (UNCW) beats. Alisha Hussain/Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 7-5

Alisa Diercksen / Martina Muzzlon (East Carolina) defeats. Brinley Bell / Zoe Huffman (UNCW) 6-2

Maddy Muller-Hughes/Anna Daniels (UNCW) beats. Laura Becker/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wnct.com/sports/ecu-pirates/rain-ends-pirates-fall-tennis-slate-early/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos