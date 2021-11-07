Size, toughness obvious features in CR RoughRiders defender Joe Flemings hockey game

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defender Joe Fleming

CEDAR RAPIDS Let’s do a reconnaissance report on him first. Thanks to his head coach at the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

He has a lot of good qualities, said Mark Carlson. He can make ends meet for a man of that size. He has good balance and trickery in his game. He has a real knack for timing his body checks. A very difficult customer. He is going to develop into a really good all-round defender.

Now let’s give you an exploration report on: Joe Fleming. Thanks to Joe Fleming.

I think I’m defending pretty well, said the freshman defender. I like to block shots and play hard. I think that’s what I bring to the table.

And size and toughness. Don’t forget those two things.

Fleming is a solid 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. He has early in the United States Hockey League season he hit you as hard as looking at you.

He leads the league with 78 penalty minutes, 26 minutes ahead of the number two. He has dropped the gloves, admits he was a little too overzealous with his physical play at times.

He is learning. The RoughRiders (5-5) won four out of five games in their home game Saturday-evening against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Cedar Rapids defeated the Bucs, 5-3, Friday night in Urbandale.

I enjoy that part of it, yes, Fleming said. Of course I have to tone it down a bit, but I think I like it, yeah.

Let’s move on to the Flemish backstory, which is quite a good one. The 18-year-old from Wellesley, Massachusetts, probably got his tough character on the ice from his father.

The older Joe Fleming used to play hockey, was good enough to be drafted by the St. Louis Blues when he was in high school. But football became his sport, playing defensively at the University of New Hampshire and then 10 years in the Canadian Football League for the British Columbia Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders.

He was an all-CFL man four times and won a Gray Cup.

My dad played both hockey and football in New Hampshire his first year, then he had to quit (hockey) because he had gained weight and all. He ended up just choosing football, Fleming said. I’ve never played football. Never got into it. My parents put me on ice skates when I was about 2, maybe. Me and my sister They attracted us at a young age, and I just fell in love with them.

By the way, Erin Fleming plays on the women’s hockey team at Sacred Heart University and also plays defensively. Older sister Maddie was born in Calgary and has dual citizenship.

Don’t forget that mom gave him good athletic genes too. Stacy Fleming has played soccer and is in the athletics hall of Assumption College.

The elderly Joe Fleming owns a real estate company in the Boston area. That’s where the younger Joe Fleming will play his college hockey, a Northeastern College Commit.

I just fell in love with the coaching staff there, he said. I’ve always watched them grow up. I loved everyone there. It’s 15 minutes from my house.

But first, of course, comes the preparation for college hockey. Fleming has a goal in eight games and a plus-minus rating of plus one.

It’s a big adjustment from the prep school he was in last winter, and he’s feeling progress.

Cedar Rapids is a really cool place, he said. I’ve never really been to a place like this. It’s all new, but it’s great.

I think it just works on everything. Get faster, stay in shape and do everything right. I feel like that’s what I should do. Of course you can get better at everything, so I want to do that.

