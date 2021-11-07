Football Drops Game in the State of Iowa, 30-7





AMES, Iowa Texas football dropped its 30-7 road game against Iowa State on Saturday night. Bijan Robinson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in the season in loss. KEY STATISTICS: from Bijan Robinson’s First turnover of the season, Texas held Iowa State to a 24-yard field goal made on its first possession of the game. In the first quarter, Robinson’s rush took him over 1,000 yards this season. Hudson Card connected to Xavier Worthy for four yards to give the Longhorns the first lead of the game with 5:29 left in the first half. Worthy’s touchdown tied Roy Williams at the top of the Texas record book for eight touchdowns during a freshman season. Longhorns took the 7-3 lead at halftime. Iowa State scored on its opening run of the second half after a 47-yard Breece Hall rush to make it a 10-7 Cyclones lead. Cyclones extended that lead to 17-7 after Xavier Hutchinson made contact with Tarique Milton on a 49m pass on the right side of the field. Hall added his second touchdown run for Iowa State with four minutes left in the third to make it 24-7, Cyclones. Iowa State added two more field goals to its tally to close the score. Next one: Texas returns home after two games in a row, hosting Kansas on November 13 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kick-off time and broadcast information are yet to be determined.

