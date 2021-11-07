Cricket-Windies’ Gayle is looking for Jamaican swan song after ‘last World Cup game’ | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) West Indian veteran batsman Chris Gayle acknowledged he may have played his last Twenty20 World Cup game and plans to hang his bat after a final game for his home fans in Jamaica. World Cup holders West Indies ended their campaign with an eight-wicket-of-world-t20-semis-idUKL4N2RX0CD loss to Australia on Saturday in the Super 12 stage, but the Caribbean side had already been eliminated earlier in the tournament, finishing fifth in their group. After being fired for 15, Gayle walked off the field with his bat up and a smile on his face. He celebrated his wicket from Australia’s Mitchell Marsh by running over and giving the batsman a bear hug. I was just having some fun today, put aside everything that happened. I was just interacting with the fans in the stands and just having some fun as it would be my last World Cup game, Gayle said in a post-match interview. I would love to play another World Cup, but I don’t think they will allow me, he added with a laugh. Gayle, 42, shares longest career in T20 cricket, spanning more than 15 years, with teammate Dwayne Bravo who announced his retirement https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-t20worldcup-win- bravo -idUKKBN2HQ0Q6 for the match. An explosive lead batsman in his prime, Gayle holds the record for most runs in T20 games (14,321) and most career sixes (553). In a 22-year career, he played 79 T20Is, 103 Tests and 301 one-day internationals for the West Indies. It’s been a phenomenal career. I haven’t announced retirement, but they’re actually giving me one game in Jamaica to play in front of my home crowd, Gayle added. Then I can say: Hey guys, thank you so much. Let’s see. If not, I’ll announce it and then I’ll join DJ Bravo and thank everyone. But I dare not say that yet. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/11/06/cricket-windies-gayle-seeks-jamaican-swan-song-after-last-world-cup-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos