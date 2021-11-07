Sports
Olivia Dorner ends sensational girls tennis career with second consecutive state singles title | News, Sports, Jobs
HERSHEY — Let’s take a look at Olivia Dorner’s resume.
Entering the 2021 girls’ tennis season, the No. 31 national college recruit — and No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic — was 61-2 in her career, having lost a game since her second postseason. As of last month, Dorner is the only player in Pennsylvania history to have won four consecutive District 4 singles titles.
After finishing second in the states in her sophomore year, Dorner took home the state crown during her junior season. On Saturday, the South Williamsport senior sensation concluded her historic high school career with a second PIAA Class AA crown after beating Riverside’s Karissa Ghigiarelli, 6-4, 6-3 in the state final.
“It’s great to finish in states, first in my senior year,” said Dorner.
Olivia Dorner is your PIAA Class AA repeat champion.
FINAL: 6-4, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/jLK7nwaJOI
— Evan Wheaton (@EvanWheaton) Nov 6, 2021
The duel between Dorner and Ghigiarelli was a rematch of the 2019 state final. Ghigiarelli came out on top in a three-setter two years ago.
With both players on opposite halves of the bracket, it was only a matter of time before they had their rematch. Knowing that her varsity career was about to come full circle, Dorner knew it wouldn’t be easy on the big stage.
“I went into the game and my dad said, ‘The first few games just collect the ball. Don’t go down, try to get a clue.’ And then I go out and I am 3-0 behind.” said Dorner. “I thought, ‘Okay, relax. Just play your game like you’ve been playing all season and relax.’ I was very tense.”
Ghigiarelli wasted no time and jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Facing the biggest backlog she had in two years, Dorner called in and recovered with five straight games to her name. When Ghigiarelli took the lead 5-4, Dorner took the last game to stave himself a set from the book closing.
It was a setback Dorner hadn’t seen in a long time. Adversity that didn’t come her way in District 4. But Dorner is built to adapt to it.
“I knew the match was going to be tough… if I kept winning I would see her in the final, so I knew it was going to be a tough match. I kept practicing and practicing and thinking, ‘Okay, we’re working on it, so just go out and play like you’ve always been.’”
From that point on, Dorner never looked back or was left behind on his way to the title.
Dorner overcomes a 3-0 deficit to take the first set, 6-4 over Ghigiarelli. pic.twitter.com/sWcLtEyLU3
— Evan Wheaton (@EvanWheaton) Nov 6, 2021
Earlier in the day, Dorner defeated Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy to advance to the state finals. Ghigiarelli defeated Knoch’s Ally Bauer 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.
“It’s the amazing combination of work ethic, athleticism, opportunity she’s been given and use of the Pennsylvania Tennis Center, and having a father who is very dedicated to her tennis career,” South Williamsport coach Theresa Summerson said on Dorner. “She’s just someone who loves the game, so that’s a great combination for a person to have. But she’s special that way.”
As of last week, Dorner has officially committed to the University of Denver. With as many state titles as losses to her name, Dorner leaves a legacy in not just South Williamsport, but the entire district.
“She has brought a lot of credit to the district and of course South Williamsport, and I am just so proud of her and the achievements she has achieved,” said Summerson. “South has never had someone like that and never will again. The district has never had such a person.”
PIAA GIRLS TENNIS CLASS AA SINGLES TOURNAMENT
SEMI FINALS
Olivia Dorner (South Williamsport) beats. Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy), 6-0, 6-0. Karissa Ghigiarell (Riverside) beats. Ally Bauer (Knoch) 6-1, 6-2.
LAST
Olivia Dorner (South Williamsport) beats. Karissa Ghigiarelli (Riverside) 6-4, 6-3.
