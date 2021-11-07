Sports
This is not how you play hockey – Rantanen tears into team after 4-2 Avalanche loss
That was one of the worst losses I’ve seen in a long time by the Avalanche. Or maybe not that long.
Looking like the side that coughed up a late lead in the second round of the playoffs last spring, the Avs found a way to lose a game to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, 4-2.
The Avs led 2-1 with just under seven minutes left and had played a good, solid hockey game until then. But suddenly they were just loose with the puck, Darcy Kuemper couldn’t make a save on a chip shot from the right circle, and when the clock struck all zeros, the Avs left the ice losers.
They are now going into a kind of “day” with a very unsatisfactory 4-5-1 record, not even a playoff team if the season were to end tonight. This, for the team that should still be the favorites, or whatever, to win the next Stanley Cup.
For example, Mikko Rantanen was furious about the loss.
“It should never happen. Sometimes it seems like we’re a little effortless. I don’t know, maybe it’s just mental. I don’t think it’s physical,” Rantanen said. “Those are two games in a row that we lose after taking a lead in the third period. This is not how you play hockey. Time to look in the mirror here.
“We just have to look in the mirror and not give up so much defensively. It’s just effort.”
Although he was not helped much by a slow defense, Kuemper allowed a terrible goal, from Alexandre Texier, with 6:33 to go. Texier released a puck in the right circle after an odd bounce off the boards and fired at Kuemper to the far post. Then Kuemper was defeated on a slightly screened shot with 1:02 left. Then empty neater.
Hockey game.
Just a terrible loss, really, and one that staggers the Avs into silence.
“Tonight it was all turnover for me. We mismanaged the puck. Their prediction was really good, but I’d say 80 percent of their scoring chances were from turnover,” said an exasperated Jared Bednar.
Up to that point in the game, Kuemper had been very good. But suddenly he couldn’t stop anything. And the game for him was brutal. Turnover, soft on pucks, soft on sticks. Only lose hockey when it mattered most.
“I thought he was excellent for large parts of the” game. The last two, some tough moves,” Bednar said. “The bottom line is that the man with the puck is making the right decision and not trying to do everything himself. Be tougher with the puck, to be honest.”
The Avs also lost the game as they got zero points from the top line from Rantanen, Landeskog and MacKinnon. When it comes to Bednar’s “don’t try to do everything yourself” comment, he probably thought a lot about MacKinnon.
MacKinnon was caught trying to dangle too much, trying to stick too much through two men. The elite centerman has only one goal this season.
There is still a long way to go, but after 10 games, the Colorado Avalanche is a losing hockey club.
That’s the bottom line.
OTHER NOTES AND NOTES:
- MacKinnon had two shots to the net and lost 6-of-7 face-offs. He had lately blocked a shot from Boone Jenner that would otherwise have given the Avs a 3-1 lead, I think.
- I thought Devon Toews looked excellent in his first game back.
- JT Compher – no points, minus-2, 3-of-12 on face-offs. A bad game.
- Tyson Jost, two points in the first 10 games. Not good enough.
- Andre Burakovsky’s second goal, from the backhand, was a beauty.
- Avs play at home again on Thursday against Vancouver.
- Kuemper only needs to make that save that made it 2-2. He played really well before that. However, it ruined the whole night.
