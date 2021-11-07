Sports
Live blog vs the state of Iowa
AMES, Iowa (KXAN) – Texas’ nightmare season continued on Saturday night in Ames after losing 30-7 to the state of Iowa. The Longhorns have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2010.
Iowa State beat Texas 476 to 200 – which is definitely a low for the Longhorns offense.
The first half belonged to the defense, with Texas scoring a touchdown in the second quarter for a 7-3 lead at halftime. Hudson Card led Texas on the scoring drive, replacing Casey Thompson as quarterback late in the first quarter.
Texas, however, lost a lead at halftime for the fourth time in a row.
Iowa State did anything and everything it wanted in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points. In the third and fourth quarters, Texas was beaten 102-27 in those four losses.
Texas is on a three-game loss streak against the state of Iowa, scrapping a 23-20 game in Austin last season and a 23-21 game in Ames in 2019.
Running back Bijan Robinson suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter. X-rays were negative, UT Athletics said.
The Longhorns return home next week to host Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Check out the full recap in the live blog below.
Live blog Texas vs. Iowa State
LOSS STRIPE: Iowa State is heading for a three-game winning streak over Texas.
This is Texas’ first four-game losing streak since 2010.
Injury Report: Bijan Robinson left with an injury after a hard blow in the fourth quarter. Robinson fumbled the ball at play. He went into the injury tent in the third quarter, but returned early in the fourth quarter before leaving for good.
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter. Overshown didn’t put much weight on his right leg.
CROOKED: This was Texas’ worst third quarter of the season. The Longhorns scored 21–0 while winning six yards in offense.
Iowa State defeated Texas 209-6 in the third quarter.
UNANSWERED: For the fourth week in a row, the Longhorns are unable to fight in the second half.
Breece Hall scores his second touchdown of the game on a four-yard run. Iowa State leads 21-0 in points in the second half. The Longhorns scored 96-27 in the second half in this four-game series.
SCORE: State of Iowa leads 24-7
SIMPLE SCORE: Iowa State opens this game. The Cyclones go with a trick play for the touchdown on the first play of the ride.
Have you heard this before? Texas is defeated in the second half. Iowa State has two touchdowns on its first two checks.
SCORE: State of Iowa leads 17-7
HALL TO THE HOUSE: The Texas defense is burned by the options game for the second week in a row. Breece Hall doubled Iowa State’s rushing total in one game, shredding Texas’s attempt at tackles for a swift 47-yard landing on the second half’s first slice.
SCORE: State of Iowa leads 10-7
PAUSE: It is calm in Ames. Texas had a slim chance of scoring late in the half after a blocked punt, but the attack failed to get into Cameron Dicker’s field-goal range.
Longhorns leads 7-3 at halftime.
TOUCHDOWN: The Longhorns attack provided a much-needed touchdown drive, taking six minutes off the clock and taking the lead over Iowa state.
The score will drop as a Card Passing touchdown to Xavier Worthy. Worthy moved and took Card’s pop pass around the end for the 4-yard score. This is Card’s first touchdown pass since the season opener against Louisiana.
SCORE: Texas leads 7-3
MORE SEE: Longhorns receiver Joshua Moore makes his first appearance in the game early in the second quarter.
Moore helps Texas maintain his best drive of the game, putting in a third for 24 yards.
1K CLUB: Bijan Robinson eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards towards the end of the first quarter. Robinson has five carries for 33 yards.
CARD INPUT: After three consecutive three-and-outs, Hudson Card comes in as quarterback instead of Casey Thompson. Thompson didn’t look good in the first four series of the game, as he missed open receivers.
Let’s see what Card can do with the Longhorns attack. This is his first real playing time since the cleanup time in the win against Texas Tech. Card played once in the Oklahoma State game when Thompson left with an injury.
In the last few games before the end of the quarter, Texas Robinson drives 14 yards on the first three games.
SCORE: Iowa State leads 3-0 after first quarter
NOT OFFENSIVE: Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about complementary football all week. His attack doesn’t do that in the first fifteen minutes.
In three possessions, Texas has no first with a possession time of 2:40.
PURDY SHORT: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t finish fourth on the Texas 37-yard line, giving the Longhorns the ball back.
Purdy appeared to have the first down and run the ball on 4th-and-5, but he dived a foot too early and was down in front of the sticks.
FIRST POINTS: The state of Iowa converts Texas’ fumble with a 24-yard field goal from Andrew Mevis. The Cyclones got two first downs before the drive came to a stop on the 6-yard line.
SCORE: State of Iowa leads 3-0
FUMBLE: Second play of scrimmage and Texas commits first foul. Bijan Robinson pushed a tangle of bodies an additional 10 meters, but faltered when he fell to the ground. This is Robinson’s first fumble of the season.
Iowa State has the ball in play at the Texas 36 just 30 seconds.
EXAMPLE: Iowa State won the toss and postponed the option to the second half. The Longhorns start with the ball.
Sources
2/ https://www.kxan.com/sports-general/horns-report/longhorns-live-blog-texas-enters-hostile-territory-at-iowa-state/
