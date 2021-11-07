T20 World Cup: Can Afghanistan Twist India’s Comeback Story? | Cricket News





cheating of Rashid & Co. May pose greatest threat; An New Zealand winning will close the door Kohlic men

When the imaginary Indian team came to the World Cup, they didn’t know it was coming to this. Banking on Afghanistan for a place in the semi-finals couldn’t have crossed the minds of the Indian players or the fans, but for now that is what it is. Since last Sunday, when India lost their second game of the tournament to New Zealand, Kohli’s boys’ only hope for a comeback has centered on how Rashid Khan & Co. would perform against the Kiwis.

But how realistic is Afghanistan's chance against New Zealand? The Kiwis have won three games, but in their last game against Namibia there was a period when they looked a little vulnerable. Even if we don't give too much credence to the cliché 'the game of glorious uncertainties', it would be safe to say that we've seen bigger disruptions in T20 cricket than Afghanistan beating New Zealand.

TOI looks at the factors that could give Afghanistan a chance against organized NZ…

Afghan Spider Attack: The Kiwis, for all their consistency, have had issues with quality spin. With the exception of Kane Williamson, the others may struggle with the quality of Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman, who missed the last two matches with a small problem, and Mohammed Nabi. All three have experience playing in the UAE and know how to use the terms. How Afghan batters deal with Boult & Co.: While the Afghan spinners are superior on paper, it is the New Zealand pace attack led by Trent Boult that stands head and shoulders above the rest. Boult and Southee have the opportunity to swing the new ball and the Afghan top order must put up some resistance.

Throw less of a factor: It’s a daytime race and the dew doesn’t play a role, as is the case with most evening games. That means the spinners are in play in both innings. While it can be a bit of a double-edged sword with the Kiwis having an all-round attack, at least Rashid and Co won’t be dealing with a wet ball. It will be interesting to see what Williamson does if he wins the toss as he too will know how hard it can be to chase quality spin.

