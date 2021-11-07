Hord’s Career-Best 24 Kills Power Penn State over Michigan State





Box score UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Senior Kaitlyn Hordo was unstoppable for Penn State women’s volleyball Saturday night at Rec Hall, taking a career total of 24 kills on .535 strokes to help the Nittany Lions hold on to a 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 21-25 , 20 -25, 15-13) win over Michigan State. Penn State improved to 17-7 overall and 10-4 in the Big Ten, while Michigan State fell to 10-13 overall and 3-11 in the conference. The Lions are fourth in the standings, just one game behind second-place Nebraska and Minnesota and two behind first-place Wisconsin. Saturday’s game was the program’s second ever Silent Set, asking the public to remain silent until Penn State scored the ninth run of the first set. The event is held in honor of senior All-American Joni Parker , a hearing-impaired student-athlete wearing jersey No. 9, and to raise awareness for the deaf and hard of hearing. It was only fitting then that the game was decided on Parker’s arm. Penn State took a 2-0 lead before Michigan State battled back with two straight wins to send it to fifth. The teams even continued to play in the final set, playing to a 13-13 draw. The Lions went up 14-13 on a block from Hord and Anjelina Starck , and Parker followed with the match-clinching kill. It was her 18e murder on the match. She added seven digs and three blocks. Parker was determined to take the win in front of a large group of family and friends in the Silent Set competition. She led all players with five kills in the final set. Penn State was victorious despite an outstanding effort from Michigan State’s Sarah Franklin, which ended with 27 kills, 10 digs, and three blocks. The Lions did that largely thanks to Hord’s play, who was strong from start to finish. In addition to her career-high kill total, Hord added six blocks. She had only one fault in her 43 bouts. Hord’s 24 kills eclipsed her previous record of 21 in a five-set match in Wisconsin earlier this season. She gets .432 in the season while averaging 2.94 kills/set. She was dominant in conference play, hitting a best .472 in 56 sets. Adanna Rollins drove the Lions to a four-set win over Michigan on Friday and was a major contributor to Saturday’s win over the Spartans. Penn State has won 14 consecutive games in the series with Michigan State. The current senior class is a perfect 6-0 against the Spartans. She finished with 12 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Starck also had 12 kills and just missed a double-double with nine digs. Setter Gabby Blossom led Penn State to the best batting percentage in the Big Ten in conference play at .273. The Lions batted .292 against the Sparts behind 57 assists from Blossom. She added 13 digs and three blocks. libero Jenna Hampton had eight assists and scored a team-high 22 digs. Michigan State batted .316 in the game, but the Lions held the Spartans against .125 in the deciding set. Naya Gros joined Franklin and batted better than .400, coming in with nine kills on a .421 clip. The Lions will face the same two opponents this weekend as they did this weekend, except they travel to the state of Michigan to play against both. The view of Michigan on Friday and will play at Michigan State on Saturday.

